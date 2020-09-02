$3M bond for Texan James Manning who killed wife, sons ‘for being too loud’

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Dallas, TX (KTVT) — There’s a $3 million bond for the man now accused of killing his wife and her two sons because they were “too loud” inside an East Dallas apartment on Monday.

James Manning confessed to the murders, and on Tuesday the victims’ family members said the violence makes no sense.

Police initially identified Manning as James Webb when they detained him outside the Rosemont Apartments. But during his court appearance, authorities said his actual name is James Manning.

But it’s the names of his victims, Victoria Bunton, 35, and her sons Zyquon and Isaach – most are talking about. The boys were just 14 and 16 years old. They attended Lang Middle School and Skyline High School. A school district official said the boys were loving and personally connected to teachers, who were described as shaken and heartbroken after hearing they were dead.

As for the boy’s mother, Victoria, neighbors have described her as “nice and polite.”

“There’s no reason why anybody would want to harm her, because she was a good person,” said Bunton’s sister, Barbara McGee. “They were well respected kids- she treated them good. She was there for her boys. She was there for her family.”

Family members said they never saw threats but described Manning as distant and isolated.

“He would always stick in the car… I would try to welcome him in, but there was something strange about him. He wouldn’t talk to us or nothing,” said McGee.

Bunton’s family told CBS 11 News they believe she was trying to protect her sons when they were slain.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.