62-year-old inmate dies after allegedly being assaulted by another inmate

KALIHI, O’ahu (KITV) — A 27-year-old male suspect allegedly assaulted another male (62-years-old) causing fatal injuries Monday evening.

According to police documents, both males are inmates at a correctional facility. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where the pronouncement of his death was made.

The suspect is in custody and the investigation is pending.

