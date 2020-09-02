Band director walks state to state to raise awareness of funding cuts amid pandemic

National-World

PILOT GROVE, Mo. (KCTV/KSMO) — A road trip means something different when you’re traveling like PJ Howard.

“Once I get started, I like to keep going. I have a schedule to keep,” Alabama band director PJ Howard said.

Howard has been walking for days and days, over 700 miles so far live streaming his journey, even the T.V. interviews.

“I’m glad we have reception out here,” Howard said.

Howard’s walk through the Show Me State is his first time traveling on Interstate 70.

“It’s like a beautiful painting,” Howard said.

He even brought a sousaphone, though it’s riding in his friend’s camper, he’s doing this to raise awareness of the struggles high school bands across the country face in light of funding cuts.

“Zip codes like mine don’t get equal funding,” Howard said.

He’s walking to the BAC Music Factory in downtown Kansas City.

“A lot of life lessons are learned in band,” Dr. Charles Pridgeon with RMI music said.

Dr. Pridgeon works with the factory to rent and repair school instruments. Lately they’ve been using UV disinfection technology to keep students playing during the pandemic.

“That was one of the main goals of this, to help provide a way for music to continue in the schools,” Dr. Pridgeon said.

KCTV5 News has been trying to follow Howard in order to take video, but he is too quick! He says he’s determined to let the world know what music can do for students.

“It helps them find their identity,” Howard said.

Howard is facing another struggle, his daughter was killed in a hit and run incident last month.

“This is uncomfortable to me, but my kids are uncomfortable every day,” Howard said.

Strength for his final stretch into Kansas City.

“The least I can do for them is to show them that perseverance and prayer is the way,” Howard said.

Marching to the music of the road.

