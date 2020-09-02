Charges: Jason Mesich shot wife to death, then shot 2 sisters who lived next door

National-World

Minneapolis, MN (WCCO) — Jason Michael Mesich, 48, faces three 2nd-degree murder charges for the death of his wife, and for shooting two sisters who are his Bloomington neighbors — including a 12-year-old girl who was shot in the head.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s office says officers were called to a home on the 8300 block of 15th Avenue Sunday at about 11 p.m. on several reports of gunshots being fired and possible victims. They arrived to the sound of more gunshots being fired inside the home.

Officers went to the home’s detached garage and found the body of 47-year-old Angela Lynn Mesich. She had been shot several times in the neck and upper torso.

After a standoff, police entered the home and found Jason Mesich in the basement, where he continued firing a gun, screaming and throwing things. He eventually surrendered to officers. Mesich is estimated to have fired 40 rounds during his standoff with police.

Officers then learned two of Mesich’s next-door neighbors, who are sisters, had been shot. WCCO spoke with the victims’ aunt Monday, who identified them as 12-year-old Makayla and 29-year-old Canisha. Makayla was shot in the head. She is in critical condition as of Tuesday, and her family says she’s heavily sedated. Canisha was shot several times in the legs and left hip, and is in serious condition. She’s unable to see her infant in the hospital due to COVID-related restrictions.

The mother of the sisters told investigators the family was packing up a moving truck at the time. She said Mesich came out of nowhere and opened fire on the family, hitting the sisters but missing others. The victims’ aunt also told WCCO that Makayla shielded her 1-year-old niece from Mesich. Most of the family was already in the moving truck and another vehicle, and they transported the sisters to a local hospital.

Mesich told investigators that he doesn’t remember much about the shootings, but said it all started because he and his wife had an argument in the garage about the couple’s lack of sex. He said he “probably” went into the home and got a gun. When he returned to the garage, he said his wife tried to hit him, so he punched her in the collarbone with two fists. He then said she told him to shoot her, and that he assumed he did so, and assumed he “emptied” the gun to make sure she was dead.

When asked about shooting the sisters next door, Mesich said they were not “good neighbors,” and that “he hated all children.”

Investigators later found several guns and hundreds of rounds of ammo inside Mesich’s home.

He is currently in the Hennepin County Jail, and could face up to 80 years in prison if convicted.

