FedEx workers surprised by snake sliding around boxes

Chicago, IL (WBBM) — Around 8:30 Tuesday morning, the call came from the Federal Express facility on 29th Street in Pilsen.

A snake was among the machines and boxes. Responding was Chicago Animal Care and Control officer Ricardo Aguilar.

“He told me a snake was on the ground where they work at,” Aguilar said.

The snake was non-poisonous. Of course, you have to wonder: Did someone use FedEx to ship the snake? Animal Care and Control said no. The agency believes it slithered its way inside the facility from the neighborhood.

It’s the second time in one week Aguilar had to retrieve a snake. Last Thursday, CBS 2 reported he picked up a python from a home in Woodlawn.

Once again, Ricardo Aguilar is on the case. The animal care and control officer said the snake was hissing and it took him three times to grab it.

The department picked up 11 snakes last year. Four so far this year. The snake found in Pilsen is now in the care of a reptile rescue organization.

