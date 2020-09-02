Forest officials warn of increased fire danger as warm weather expected in Oregon

National-World

SALEM, OR (KPTV) — The Oregon Department of Forestry is warning of fire danger as warm weather is expected in Oregon over the next few weeks, including on the coast.

“The return of high temperatures, low humidity and east winds can turbocharge even the smallest fire start,” according to forestry officials. “A smoldering campfire or an errant spark from a vehicle can become a raging blaze in minutes.”

The warning comes as firefighting resources across the nation and in Oregon, where the White River Fire has burned more than 15,000 acres of land, are strained, with many people in Oregon being forced to evacuate and fire crews working long hours in the heat, the department said,

Forestry officials said after August, many wildfires are sparked by human activity.

“While the threat from dry lightning in Oregon lessens after August, human activity again becomes the chief cause of fires,” according to the department. “So whether this September hot spell spawns new wildfires depends almost entirely on how Oregonians behave in the forest.”

Forestry officials offer the following tips to help prevent wildfires:

Operate ATVs and other motorized vehicles only on established roads.

Check your vehicle for dragging tow chains that can send sparks into roadside vegetation.

Don’t park or idle on dry grass or brush – the hot exhaust system can set it smoldering in seconds.

Check current fire restrictions for the area before building a campfire. Portable cooking stoves using liquefied or bottled fuels are allowed at any time of year. Or simplify your life by bringing prepared foods instead of trying to cook over a smoky fire.

Smoke only in an enclosed vehicle. Properly dispose of cigarette butts.

If you see smoke, call 9-1-1.

Always have fire extinguishing tools on hand.

