More than 97% of state police union members vote ‘no confidence’ in Gov. Lamont

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) — On Monday evening, the Connecticut State Police Union said more than 97 percent of its troopers have voted saying they have no confidence in Gov. Ned Lamont.

The union said of 850 members, 716 of them cast ballots, but 707 were valid.

Of those ballots, Lamont received 687 votes of “No Confidence,” Commissioner James Rovella received 681 votes of “No Confidence,” and Lt. Colonel J. Scott Eckersley received 682 votes of “No Confidence.”

This comes about one month after Lamont signed a controversial police reform bill into law.

“These results have sent a clear and direct message. Our membership showed the courage to stand up for their brothers and sisters, future troopers, their families, the success of the State Police Union and the State Police. Our membership put aside their personal interests for a much bigger cause – the future and greater good of all. Many others would not have had the strength to even take such a risk for fear of losing. The Union leadership is grateful to the membership for showing that we do not act as individuals; rather we act as a United group,” the CT State Police Union said.

After the bill passed, Lamont said he believed people would understand that the legislature made the right call.

Even after the debate ended and the bill was passed, senators on both sides of the aisle continued to disagree about how the legislation would impact police in the state.

Union leadership says they feel that passing this law puts troopers and the public at risk.

Executive Director Andrew Matthews says they feel Commissioner Rovella does not defend troopers and did not speak against the accountability bill. They also have an issued with part of the bill that they say conflicts with the CSP union contract.

“The fact that we have current contract language that was approved by the state in negotiations and was approved by the legislature in May 2019, and then about a year later the legislature itself strips us of that protection when people make false allegations against troopers,” Matthews said.

“The union has no idea what the commissioner did or did not do behind closed doors,” said Brian Foley.

Spokesperson for Commissioner Rovella, Brian Foley says the complaints listed in the vote of no confidence aren’t true.

“They’re tasked with keeping everyone in the state, everybody, as safe as possible. Commissioner Rovella is committed to that,” Foley said.

Supporters of the bill said it will help the state get rid of bad cops.

Critics, however, said it will only put a target on the backs of all police officers.

The bill would make it easier for citizens to sue individual officers in state court, but they would only be held financially liable if they knowingly broke the law. Though, the burden can be shifted to individual towns and cities.

While the bill doesn’t get rid of qualified immunity, leaders say it creates a more stringent review process, and decertifies rogue officers.

Many police officers said that the bill would make their jobs even more difficult. They also said it’s making good officers want to leave the profession.

Channel 3 reached out to the governor’s office, but he has no comment at this time.

