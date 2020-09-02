New COVID-19 cases at University of Scranton

National-World

SCRANTON, PA (WNEP) — Coronavirus cases are on the rise at college campuses around here.

The University of Scranton is reporting 40 new cases since last week.

All of those students are in isolation.

Fifty students were also told to quarantine based on who they came in contact with.

