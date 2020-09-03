Drought conditions reported for nearly all of Iowa

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

DES MOINES, IA (KCCI) — Drought conditions continue to worsen in Iowa as the latest U.S. Drought Monitor report shows nearly the entire state is dry.

A swath of the state from the Nebraska border to the edge of Polk County is in extreme drought, accounting for nearly 15% of Iowa. The U.S. Drought Monitor lists 37% of the state in severe drought, with more than 99% in at least moderate drought conditions.

Less than 1% of the state, a portion of Winnebago and Worth counties along the Minnesota border, is excluded from drought conditions.

The drought and derecho have done a number on Iowa crops.

The latest numbers from the USDA show only 45% of corn is in good and excellent condition. That’s the lowest level since October of 2013.

Soybeans are also struggling. The USDA reports 50% are in good or excellent condition, the lowest level so far this season.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.