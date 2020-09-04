11-year-old attacked in Shawnee: ‘It’s not okay to hate’

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV KSMO) — An 11-year-old girl who was attacked and knocked unconscious by a 12-year-old boy is speaking out.

The boy has now been charged with felony battery.

The incident happened last Friday at the Park 67 Apartments in Shawnee, Kansas.

The family of 11-year-old Nevaeh Thomas said she is recovering physically and mentally after a 12-year-old boy called her racial slurs before hitting her with the metal pole, leaving her with a broken tooth and a wound that required eight stitches.

They said she is now recovering physically and mentally.

This is a juvenile case, so police have not not shared the name of the 12-year-old suspect. However, we do know he has been charged with felony battery and is now on house arrest.

The family has provided a picture of what they said Nevaeh looked like after the attack.

The family said that, around 7 p.m. last Friday, Neveah and some friends were at the pool at Park 67 apartments.

The family said the boy approached the group and was yelling racial slurs. The family said Nevaeh stood up to the him by saying, “My black is beautiful”

That’s when the family said the he left, then came back with a metal pole and a knife. He hit Nevaeh at least once with the pole, knocking her unconscious.

“It’s okay if we’re different or we have different opinions, but it’s not okay to hate and judge someone on the color of their skin,” Nevaeh said. “I think we should start talking about these things before another kid gets hurt.”

Her mother, Brandi Stewart, said, “It’s hard for me to explain to her why this is happening. I keep telling her that it’s not her fault and it’s not okay. But, a lot of people have been showing her love and support.”

Another disturbing accusation; the family said the police took two hours to arrest the 12-year-old for assaulting Nevaeh.

As more inequities are exposed in the criminal justice system, the family fears the boy with get off the hook easier.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.