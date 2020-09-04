Lodge adding classroom so children can do online classwork while on vacation

National-World

MONROE COUNTY, PA (WNEP) — In the Poconos, Great Wolf Lodge near Tannersville is known mainly as being one of the indoor water parks in Monroe County but in just a few weeks it can also be known for a place where children can go to school.

The room that sits in the lower level of the resort will be a place where children can do their online class work while vacationing with their families.

The lodge created a package called “Howl ‘N Learn” that families can purchase when booking a room.

“Parents can come, stay overnight here and either the day they arrive or the day that they check out or somewhere in between, drop their kids off for a few hours throughout the day where they’ll be able to complete their e-learning assignments,” said Brieanna Ruggia, the assistant general manager of Great Wolf.

The resort sent Newswatch 16 pictures that show what the resort is calling “Wiley’s Schoolhouse” will look like once it’s complete and when it’s launched on September 21st.

The schoolhouse will have eight desks surrounded by plexiglass and spaced out for social distancing.

The resort says this will give parents a much needed break to relax or do their own work online.

Parents agree.

“Parents in general aren’t used to being home with the kids, teaching them all day. It would be nice to get away and have that escape for a little bit,” said James Terwilliger from New York.

“I think it would be wonderful, definitely gives the parents a little free time, considering it’s quite stressful right now,” said Stephanie Crowe from Delaware.

Bookings for Wiley’s Schoolhouse become available September 9th for $85 and that fee includes all the children staying in a room here at Great Wolf Lodge.

The room will have Great Wolf employees on hand to help with students with work and with play during “recess.”

Parents say for that price, it’s worth every cent to send their children on a “schoolcation.”

“They can get learning skills the staffing and everybody in here,” said Duane Fagan from Pottstown. His wife piped up “While on vacation.”

“While on vacation,” Fagan echoed her statement.

“It’s not many other places that offer you a place to actually go get away on vacation and still keep your child’s education as your vacationing,” said Arthur Branigan from New Jersey.

Class will be in session on September 21st at Wiley’s Schoolhouse.

Howl ‘N Learn bookings will go on sale next Wednesday, September 9th.

