No cause for ‘concern’ after Berlusconi admitted to hospital with Covid-19

There is no cause for “concern” over the health of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi after he was admitted to hospital with coronavirus, his representatives told CNN.

The 83-year-old media magnate, who first became the country’s leader in 1994, was admitted to hospital on Thursday with mild coronavirus symptoms. He subsequently tested positive for Covid-19.

“Berlusconi, after the appearance of some symptoms, was admitted to the San Raffale hospital in Milan as a precaution. The clinical picture does not cause concern,” his press office told CNN.

It comes after his press office told CNN Wednesday that the former Italian Prime Minister had coronavirus but was not displaying symptoms.

“He did a precautionary swab test but was asymptomatic. He is currently in his Arcore home [near Milan, in the Italian region of Lombardy] where he will continue to work and give interviews remotely,” his representatives said Wednesday.

Italy reported 996 new Covid-19 cases and six deaths on Monday, with the region of Campania recording 184 infections. This marked the first time a southern region had seen the highest daily rate of cases.

As of Monday, there were 94 coronavirus patients being treated in Italian Intensive Care Units across the country, more than at any date since June 29.

Italy has so far recorded 35,507 deaths from coronavirus and more than 272,000 confirmed cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Italy was one of the earliest European countries to see a spike in coronavirus cases, and strict lockdown measures were introduced in March. Parts of society have reopened, and summer has been in full swing in the country.

But despite the success story in beating back the virus, Italy has suffered tremendous economic losses, with GDP expected to contract by around 10% this year.