Police: Projectiles thrown, Kelly Building vandalized after crowd gathers; 2 arrested

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — Two people were arrested after a large crowd gathered outside the Penumbra Kelly Building Thursday night for several hours.

A group first came together at Laurelhurst Park located at Southeast Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard and Southeast Stark Street, police said, then marched to the Kelly Building, located in the 4700 block of East Burnside Street.

During the march, “support vehicles” traveled with the group, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Once outside the Kelly Building, a crowd of about 200 people blocked traffic in both directions on East Burnside Street.

Police said members of the crowd were seen wearing helmets, gas masks, and carrying shields.

At 9:35 p.m., PPB officers told the group over loudspeaker that they were to stay off the property of the Kelly Building. If anyone defied the warning, they could be subject to arrest for trespassing.

Police said some members of the crowd did come on to the property while others threw items such as rocks and plastic water bottles towards the building from the street.

Some of the projectiles hit vehicles parked in the building’s lot.

Police said some group members were seen spray painting the west side of the Kelly Building.

About two hours after officers made their initial announcements to the crowd over loudspeaker, PPB said the group was once again addressed. This time they were told to stop throwing things at the building and were warned if the order was defied, they were subject to arrest, citation, or crowd control agents.

ust before midnight, police said targeted arrests were made.

At 12:25 a.m. Friday, a vehicle that was traveling east on East Burnside drove through the crowd, nearly hitting people. Officers stopped the vehicle and the driver was cited. PPB did not provide additional information on this incident.

During the gathering outside the Kelly Building, police said several support vehicles associated with the group were parked on the street to block traffic.

PPB said some of those vehicles did not have license plates while others had duct tape over their plates.

Since the vehicles were blocking traffic, officers issued several citations and had one towed.

PPB said most of the group left the area by 2 a.m.

Two people were arrested during the gathering. They were identified as:

Devlin Sean O’Neill, 29, who was charged with second-degree criminal mischief and second-degree disorderly conduct.

Amanda Lundom, 37, who was charged with interfering with a peace officer and failure to display a driver’s license.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.