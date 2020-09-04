Popular Michigan DJ hits the streets as delivery driver due to pandemic

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

MI (WNEM) — On the big screen above the Red Wings ice or on the floor with the Piston’s players, DJ Chachi serves up all the exciting sounds at the Little Caeser’s Arena driving fans into a frenzy.

“Very blessed to have a really fun, exciting cool job,” said Brett Darago.

This dedicated dad suddenly had to search for a new income when COVID-19 cut both of those gigs short.

“Sometimes, you gotta do what you gotta do, right?,” said Darago.

This Flint-native father is refusing to fear or allow his children to find their table without food and is taking his act on the road delivering food and groceries for companies like Door Dash and Shipt continually finding ways to keep it fun for customers.

“I’m texting people and sending them funny videos and stuff like that while I’m out getting their food or their groceries for them,” said Darago. “It’s a different time right now and you gotta make the most of it.”

Going from the Glitz and Glamour of professional sports arenas to the relatively mundane way of making money, driving deliveries is sobering and yet somehow, really fun, in fact.

“I’ve been having so much fun that I think I actually will continue doing it even when we get back into basketball and the hockey season and we can have fans and stuff back, I’ll be back in the arena,” said Darago.

Until then, Brett, who at the age of 9 lost his father, even got emotional when considering how he’s a super role model for his children by finding a way to feed his family and getting it done.

“I didn’t get to be with him very much and I guess that plays a lot into the dad I am now,” said Darago.

A professional sports arena DJ-ing and delivery driving dad.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.