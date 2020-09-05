Car wash fundraiser to benefit NC child battling cancer

National-World

HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (WLOS ) — On Saturday, Sept. 5, the community came together for a car wash to help the son of a Henderson County law enforcement officer. The event was held at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Hendersonville.

Sgt. Jordan Warren and his family recently found out their three-year-old son, Jax, has an aggressive form of cancer.

Prior to his diagnosis, Jax was having an issue with motor-sensory functions in his lower extremities. Jax was examined, transferred to Mission Hospital, and again transferred by ambulance to Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte where he is to have surgery and begin treatment.

His family says this illness came on abruptly and was very unexpected.

Understanding that Jordan and his family will face unexpected expenditures for travel, food and more while in Charlotte for the foreseeable future, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for monetary donations to help offset some of their expenses.

The sheriff’s office says Sgt. Warren has served the community in Henderson County for 10 years. Jordan began his career as a Patrol Deputy and worked his way up to Sergeant. He is a member of the SWAT Team and currently serves on the Crime Suppression Unit.

The office has created a website to accept donations and for regular updates. Please visit WeAreJaxStrong.com for more details.

