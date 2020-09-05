Dozens come together downtown for March on KC

National-World

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — Civil rights groups rallied with faith leaders, families, and allies to call for an end to racism and police brutality during the March on KC.

The event on Friday commemorated the 57th anniversary of the March on Washington.

The crowd walked up the steps to the lawn in front of the National WWI Museum and Memorial. There, speakers called for change.

“This nation was born out of protest,” said Congressman Emanuel Cleaver II. “It is as American as America. We have not only the right to protest but we are negligent if we don’t protest when we see wrong.”

“I’m so grateful for the shoulders that we stand on today,” said Reverend Randy Fikki with Unity Southeast in KC. “I’m so saddened that we’ve only come this far.”

“Marching to the Liberty Memorial designates a place that is represented by those who fought for freedom, those who fought for Liberty,” Fikki said.

Before reaching the memorial, the group gathered near 12th and Locust near City Hall and the KCPD headquarters.

“Chief Smith must go,” said Dr. Vernon Howard, President of the SCLC Greater Kansas City Chapter.

Organizers of the March on KC are calling for the firing or resignation of Kansas City, Missouri Police Chief Rick Smith.

“Kansas City is still plagued with the disease of racism as it manifests itself through police brutality within the KCPD,” said Dr. Howard.

“I’m sick and tired of the damage and carnage that is being dealt upon Black lives in this country,” said Gwendolyn Grant, President and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Kansas City. “George Floyd. Say his name. Breonna Taylor. Say her name.”

The mother of Ryan Stokes, who was shot and killed by Kansas City police, spoke to the crowd.

“I’ve been fighting since July 28, 2013,” Narene Stokes said. “Seven years. Seven years too long. It’s a long time coming. We are going to make a change.”

Valorie Taylor joined the March on KC and said, “That’s why I’m here today; to make a difference. To prove to him [her son] that when you march and step up things can change for the better.”

Minister Keith Brown also joined the march. He said, “There is definitely work to be done. A transformation in police and community relations.”

In February, a federal judge granted the officer who shot Ryan Stokes official immunity in a wrongful death lawsuit. A grand jury cleared the officers involved of wrongdoing.

