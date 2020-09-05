School bus slides off road with two kids on board

National-World

TROUT RUN, PA (WNEP) — A Williamsport Area School District bus slid off the side of the road on Lower Bodines Road in Lycoming County. A nearby witnesses told Newswatch 16 what she saw.

“We seen her pulling over, then she ended up going over the bank then, it was real like slow motion, it was scary,” said witness Adrienne Banzhaf.

On board the bus were two kids who attend Hepburn-Lycoming Primary School and the driver. The kids were not injured and the driver was taken to a hospital to be looked at. A nearby neighbor helped get the kids off the bus.

“We come out, there was two girls in the back and we helped them out and assisted them. Made sure the driver was okay,” said Mike Shaw of Lewis Township.

The bus was trying to make room for another car on the road and that’s what caused it to go down the embankment.

Witnesses tell Newswatch 16 that woman driving the car in the opposite direction of the school bus asked them to call 911 and then left the scene.

“I came out and the woman had come to me and said call 911 and then left and went back down the road,” said Shaw.

“We were talking about it and were like don’t you think its weird she didn’t in stop, like she just left and why wouldn’t you at least check on them especially since she was coming towards the bus and saw it from her point of view,” said Banzhaf.

Crews worked all morning to remove the bus from the side of the embankment. Luckily a group a trees stopped the bus from falling farther down the hill.

“Right passed those trees they landed into is a field and it would have flipped,” said Banzhaf.

The two students did attend school and according to emergency crews the driver of the bus is going to be alright.

