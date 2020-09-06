Drive-thru diaper distribution for struggling families

National-World

OAHU, HI (KITV ) — Aloha Diaper Bank partnered with Windward Mall and Moms on a Mission Hawaii to host a drive-thru pickup event today in Kaneohe.

According to the nonprofit, studies show that 1 in 3 families struggle with diaper costs and 48% of parents delay changing a diaper to extend their supply. Because children go through 6-12 diapers a day, the cost to purchase a supply can consume up to 14% of a low-wage family’s income.

Aloha Diaper Bank says now, even more families need help. Hundreds of essential diapers and baby wipes were given out to Oahu families struggling amid the pandemic in the hopes that they won’t have to make the decision between buying food or diapers. “We were there just to help them out to take off the stress and the load off of them,” said Anne Komatsu, Exec. Director of Aloha Diaper Bank and Co-Founder of Moms on a Mission Hawaii. “Today we’re giving away over 500 family’s diapers that we actually got from Huggies, and a very special grant from the Hawaii Community Foundation.”

Organizers say the event reached RSVP capacity in less than 24 hours.

They plan on hosting another event soon. Aloha Diaper Bank can be followed on Facebook: facebook.com/AlohaDiaperBank

