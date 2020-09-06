Northeastern University dismisses 11 students for violating the school’s public health protocols

National-World

Northeastern University has dismissed 11 students after they were found violating the school’s public health protocols, the school said in a statement.

The students were part of the N.U.in Program, a study abroad experience for first-year students, the university said. The program was modified because of the coronavirus pandemic, and over 800 students are staying in two-person rooms at a Westin Hotel less than one mile from the school’s main campus in Boston, Massachusetts.

The 11 students were found together in a room at the Westin on Wednesday night, the school said. The students and their parents were told Friday they must vacate the hotel within 24 hours and that they are required to undergo Covid-19 testing at Northeastern.

“Northeastern and its community of students, faculty, and staff take violations of health and safety protocols very seriously,” said Madeleine Estabrook, senior vice chancellor for student affairs at Northeastern. “Cooperation and compliance with public health guidelines is absolutely essential … Testing negative for COVID-19 is not enough.”

Northeastern said the N.U.in students were told several times last week they need to practice social distancing, avoid crowds and wear masks when around other people.

Estabrook also released a letter in August saying students who do not follow university Covid-19 rules “can expect removal from the community, including the immediate loss of university housing.”

The students have the right to contest their dismissal at an expedited hearing, the school said.

The Northeastern student dismissals come as colleges and universities across the country attempt to cope with the coronavirus, with many schools switching to online learning from in-person instruction after hundreds of students have tested positive for Covid-19.