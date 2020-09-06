Race horse doing better after being neglected

National-World

MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV ) — When you think of the Kentucky Derby, iconic race horses like Secretariat and Seattle Slew come to mind.

However, a Mid-State thoroughbred horse with the blood lines of the above two champions had a far different outcome in his quest to run in the Kentucky Derby.

Wolfman Rocket may not be racing now, but he does have a pedigree that reads like a “who’s who?” He’s actually the son of Seattle Slew, who is also the son of Secretariat. In fact, Wolfman Rocket has the same distinctive white star markings on his face as his great grandfather secretariat, but his story is vastly different.

Years ago, famed horse trainer Bob Baffert was so impressed with Wolfman Rocket’s athletic ability, he paid $550,000 for him; Wolfam Rocket easily won multiple races, earning $165,000 in quick succession.

However, while on his way to being a star, Wolfman Rocket injured his leg and couldn’t race anymore. Unable to recoup his money, Baffert sold him to a Lexington woman who left Wolfman Rocket neglected in a field for a year, losing an incredible 500 pounds.

The horse was sold for less than the cost of a soda at a fast food restaurant.

After being sold to a Nashville woman, Wolfman Rocket regained his weight and self confidence, learning to trust his human owners again.

The horse’s journey has been a long one and now he’s ready for his next challenge – learning to be a horse again.

