2 people dead after triple shooting in Dunwoody, GA

Dunwoody, GA (WGCL) — Dunwoody Police are investigating an incident where three people were shot Sunday night.

Around 10:30, Officers responded to a person shot call at the driveway of Northchase Apartments at PIB.

They found a mother and her two adult children shot. Two of them were found dead and the third victim is at Atlanta Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the daughter’s boyfriend is the suspect.

He fled the scene and is no longer in the area.

The investigation is ongoing.

