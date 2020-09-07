Gas pumps to go dry at Pennsylvania’s popular Hickory Run service plaza

National-World

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. (WNEP) — Pennsylvania Turnpike officials say fuel will not be available at the Hickory Run service plaza off I-476 in Carbon County starting Tuesday.

For the next 10 weeks, crews will be replacing underground fuel tanks and fuel lines and installing new fuel dispensers at Hickory Run.

Turnpike officials advise you to stop for fuel elsewhere starting Tuesday and continuing through November 17.

