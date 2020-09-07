Group of seniors create special face masks for a good cause

National-World

NEW MILFORD, CT (WFSB) — A group of seniors in New Milford are creating special face masks, specifically for children who are heading back to school.

The group isn’t selling them, but they’re just hoping people help out for a good cause.

It all started out as a fun group activity, and has led to much joy and fulfillment at Candlewood Valley Health and Rehabilitation Center.

While there haven’t been any coronavirus cases at the center, there have been no group activities.

Last week though, residents came together after receiving boxes of plain white face masks.

Kathleen Horvath, recreation director at the center, put the plan in motion, and they’re tie-dying for a cause.

“It’s one of the first activities that we’ve been able to do since the pandemic. So, we’re just gradually taking baby steps,” she said.

Every Wednesday in September, residents come together in the dining room.

Last week, each one sat at a different table to stay safe creating their designs.

The group has donated face masks to friends, family, and students at New Milford and Bethel Public Schools.

In return, people are donating what they can.

So far residents have raised $500.

“Some people are very, very generous where they donate a lot just for two, just because it’s a cause near and dear to their heart,” Horvath said.

The proceeds go toward ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s.” The nationwide effort takes place virtually next month.

Many at the Candlewood Valley Health and Rehabilitation Center are impacted by the progressive memory loss disease.

Horvath said she never imagined this idea would receive so much support, but she’s glad it has.

It’s brought happiness and a sense of purpose to residents during the pandemic.

For more information on how to get a mask, email khorvath@candlewoodvalley.com or call 860-355- 0971 ext. 19.

