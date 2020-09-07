Michigan State Police increase patrols to crack down on speeding

National-World

Flint, MI (WNEM) — Michigan State Police have been increasing patrols for the last several weeks in an attempt to get traffic to slow down.

“It’s fair to assume that the citizen complaints and what we’re observing for high speed or higher speed traffic on the freeways and roadways could be related to the reduced number of traffic. Roadways have opened up a little bit,” MSP Sgt. Joseph Rowley said.

With COVID-19 keeping people at home, less are on the roads.

However, Rowley said there have been numerous speeding related citizen complaints recently.

“Just the overall observation from anyone that travels the road I think could honestly say that yeah, there’s traffic that’s moving at a higher speed these days,” Rowley said. “I’ve noticed it when I’m in my personal vehicle. I’ve noticed people traveling at higher speeds.”

In other states like California, Iowa, and Ohio, there has been an increase in tickets for speeds over 100 miles per hour.

MSP had a heavy presence on the streets this holiday weekend.

