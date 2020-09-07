Oregon Humane Society helps relocate 49 pets affected by Hurricane Laura

National-World

Portland, OR (KPTV) — The Oregon Humane Society assisted the ASPCA and Wings of Rescue to relocate 49 pets from shelters in Louisiana affected by Hurricane Laura.

The animals were available for adoption in nine Louisiana shelters, including Lafourche Parish, Jefferson Parish, St. Charles Parish and others.

The move helped open space and resources for pets and people directly affected by the hurricane.

“As we’ve seen before, disaster response continues long after the hurricane has passed,” says Brian August, OHS Chief Operating Officer. “Despite the challenges of the pandemic, OHS is committed to doing everything we can to help communities recovering from Hurricane Laura.”

In addition to receiving pets, OHS has also offered help through national organizations by providing 130 staff and volunteers certified in Emergency Animal Sheltering.

The pets will have a few days to settle down and receive medical care before they are available for adoption. OHS is currently closed for walk-though adoptions but adoptions are continuing by appointment only.

Adoption and details about the adoption process can be found at oregonhumane.org/adopt.

