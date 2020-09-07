Toddler has burns covering 60% of his body after being trapped in house fire

National-World

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA (KETV) — The family of Ezekiel Adkins tells KETV Newswatch 7 the 1-year-old is in Iowa City receiving treatment after being trapped in a Council Bluffs house fire.

Firefighters rescued him and his 3-year-old brother, Jameson, from the flames Friday night.

Jameson was treated for smoke inhalation and slight burns, but Ezekiel has burns covering 60% of his body. Their grandfather, Dave Smith, said Ezekiel has a lot of lung damage.

The young boy was flown to the burn center at CHI Health St. Elizabeth in Lincoln Friday night.

“He made it through the night, which was a miracle in itself. We’re seeing a light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.

Medical officials flew Ezekiel to the University of Iowa’s Children’s Hospital early Saturday morning.

Smith said in Iowa City, the Children’s Hospital has a machine that can take the carbon dioxide from Ezekiel’s blood. He said Ezekiel hasn’t needed it yet, and that he’s taken a few breaths on his own. Smith said the biggest concern for right now is trying to get blood flow in the 17-month-old’s legs.

“As with anything, we rely on God to intercede for us. He is,” said Ezekiel’s grandpa. “He is a young man that has a lot of determination, even for a young child. You can see it in his eyes. You can feel it when you’re around him. I think it’ll become evident.”

The Council Bluffs Fire Department shared a post by fire Chief Justin James to their Facebook page Saturday. The fire chief writes a message to the department and other first responder crews, writing, “Last night you were as good as it gets. You gave a second chance to the victims with seconds to spare.”

Smith said the crews performed “magnificently” and that it was “divine intervention” they were ready to rescue his grandsons.

The grandfather is asking the community for their prayers.

The family also set up a GoFundMe account to help Ezekiel’s family. The money will help cover Ezekiel’s treatment and the family’s new housing situation in Iowa City. To donate, click here.

KETV Newswatch 7 reached out to the fire department for more information about the fire.

