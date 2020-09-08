Atlanta City Council urges Georgia General Assembly to ban no-knock warrants

National-World

ATLANTA, GA (WGCL) — Atlanta City Council wants the Georgia General Assembly to ban the use of no-knock warrants.

Residents like Monteria Robinson agree with the decision.

“Police officers battle rammed the door open. Then they immediately open fired at my son. Over 90 rounds were fired at him” said Robinson.

Her son Jamarion was the victim of a no-knock warrant, similar to the one initiated by Kentucky Police that resulted in the death of Breonna Taylor.

“My son was executed, he was shot six times in the palm of his right hand, five times in the palm of his left hand, all down his arms, his torso, and thighs his growing his shins, his feet,” added Robinson.

There’s also the case of 92-year-old Kathryn Johnson who was killed in 2006 during a no-knock search warrant. There’s also, Baby ‘Bou Bou’, a 19-month-old toddler, injured when a flash bang grenade was thrown in his playpen as officers served a no-knock warrant.

To prevent similar incidents the Atlanta City Council is scheduled to discuss a resolution asking the Georgia General Assembly to review and revise the use of no-knock warrants.

“Resolution is addressing George state law and the ambiguity around the law, that is really not clear,” said councilmember Antonio Brown.

According to Brown, who sponsored the measure, even if a city does not allow no-knock warrants, state law does allow a judge to grant them within the city limits.

“Right now a judge can still enter an order for a no knock warrant and to me that’s an issue”, added Brown.

As for Robinson, she says while removing the ambiguity around the state law won’t bring her son back she supports measure.

“Please implement this no knock warrant because it’s needed for the families for the community for the victims.”

