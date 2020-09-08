Early voting starts Tuesday to fill the remainder of civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis’ term

National-World

ATLANTA, GA (WGCL) — Some residents in Fulton County can head to the polls on Tuesday to cast their early ballot to fill the seat of a congressional icon.

Early voters will be able to cast their ballot to fill the U.S. House seat left vacant after the death of Congressman John Lewis.

Lewis died in July after a battle with pancreatic cancer bit.ly/2FhBSHG. He represented the district since 1987.

The candidates vying to fill the remainder of Lewis’ term are:

Robert Franklin (Democrat)-Former president of Morehouse College: franklinforcongress2020.com

Kwanza Hall (Democrat)-Former Atlanta city council member: kwanzahall.com

Barrington Martin II (Democrat)-Educator: votethedream.com

Steven Muhammad (Independent)-Business Leader: muhammadforcongress.org

Chase Oliver (Libertarian)-Chairman of Libertarian Party of Atlanta: chaseforhouse.com

“Abe” Mable Thomas (Democrat)-Ga. State Representative: ablemable.com

Keisha Waites (Democrat)-Former Ga. State Representative: keishawaites.com

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed an Executive Order at the end of July announcing the Special Election to fill the term for Lewis’ District 5 seat.

The winner of this race will only serve the remainder of Lewis’ Congressional term through January 3, 2021.

If no candidate receives at least 50% of the vote, the top two contenders will advance to a December 1st runoff.

If a candidate wins the Special Election outright, he or she will serve 96 days in congress, and if the election advances to a runoff, their tenure in congress will be 33 days.

The Georgia Democratic Party selected State Sen. Nikema Williams to represent the democratic party on the ballot in November for the district bit.ly/35g2Xps. The winner in the November race will serve a full two year term.

Early voting for the Special Election runs from Tuesday, September 8 to Friday, September 25 from 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Saturday, September 19, from 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Residents will be able to vote at the following Early Voting locations:

Buckhead Library

269 Buckhead Avenue

Atlanta, GA 30305

C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center

3201 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, SW

Atlanta, GA 30311

College Park Library

3647 Main Street

College Park, GA 30337

Evelyn G. Lowery Library at Cascade

3665 Cascade Road

Atlanta, GA 30311

Metropolitan Library

1332 Metropolitan Parkway

Atlanta, GA 30320

Northwest Branch at Scotts Crossing Library

489 Perry Boulevard, NW

Atlanta, GA 30318

Ponce De Leon Library

980 Ponce De Leon Avenue, NW

Atlanta, GA 30306

For more information, please click: bit.ly/2ZhXSJk.

