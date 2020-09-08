Local coalition helps veteran fix up home following May floods

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Great Lakes, MI (WNEM) — “It’s been a burden to try to refurbish my home,” said Aaron Rogers, a veteran.

Like most Sanford residents, the impact from this year’s floods is still being felt by Rogers is no exception.

“It was about shoulder level, water inside the house,” said Rogers.

His house was completed gutted.

“We had to rewire the entire house,” said Roger. “We have to reinsulate, re-drywall the entire house. Pretty much, gut the house and start from scratch.”

Rogers is living with his parents for now, but perhaps, for not much longer.

“It’s a little bit of light in all of this darkness.”

Looking out for him and veterans just like him is the Great Lakes Bay Region Veterans Coalition lead by Brad Blanchard.

“We were able to get some donations and purchase a whole bunch of building supplies for this gentlemen here,” said Blanchard.

The group bought a trailer full of flooring and insulation supplies and helped Rogers through one of the toughest moments in life.

“The coalition itself put up half the money and private donors to put up the other half,” said Blanchard. “We’ll go and purchase more building supplies and then we’ll come out and help these veterans rebuild their houses.”

“I couldn’t fathom that I’d be able to get some material donations and labor help,” said Rogers.

Those donations are just the beginning process of rebuilding towards some sort of normal.

“The local support has been amazing,” said Rogers. “The volunteer help has been amazing. It’s just a great opportunity for everybody to come together.”

You can learn more about the Great Lakes Bay Veterans Coalition and help them out here.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.