Tennessee Titans kick off new season with free yard signs

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — The Tennessee Titans are getting ready to kick off the new season, and starting today will give fans something to show their support.

Beginning Tuesday and running through Friday, the team will distribute free yard signs to fans.

You can pick one up at all Academy Sports and Tiff’s Treats locations in Nashville.

They’re also available at select Kroger stores.

The Titans will take on the Denver Broncos on the road Monday night.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.