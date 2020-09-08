Winston-Salem prepares ahead of President Donald Trump’s campaign stop at Smith Reynolds Airport

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Smith Reynolds Airport has been gearing up for the president’s Tuesday campaign stop since 6 a.m. Monday morning.

Fences have been setup around the airport to handle those who show up to hear the president and those who have planned protests.

Hand sanitizer stations and temperature checks will happen as people enter the area.

If you go, you also have to sign a waiver saying you take full responsibility if you catch COVID-19 at the campaign stop.

Winston-Salem police plan to have more than two miles of road blocked off Tuesday. Liberty Street will be closed from 28th Street to Glenn Avenue at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Forsyth County deputies will be on-site working alongside secret service.

Though this may cause some headaches on the road, potential voters say they are interested to hear the president’s plan for the next four years.

“There’s a lot of people lost with this election thing,” said Shawnya Blockson. “To bring it to our city, this will be able to open more eyes, and get people out to vote.”

The president’s re-election campaign will not share how many people they expect to attend, but workers at the airport said they were preparing for hundreds to thousands.

Guests are asked to register for up to two free tickets ahead of time for the event at the airport, located at 3821 N. Liberty St. Tickets are available on a first-come-first-served basis. Doors open at 4 p.m., and the president is expected to speak at 7 p.m.

For more information, visit President Donald Trump’s campaign website.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.