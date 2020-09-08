With recent reports of storage unit thefts, police say this is the best padlock to use

National-World

BLUE GRASS, Iowa (WQAD) — Amid reports of storage unit thefts in the Quad Cities area, the chief of police in Blue Grass, Iowa shared a visual of which lock is best to keep your belongings safe.

In a post on the police department’s Facebook page, Chief Garrett Jahns said “burglary is mostly a crime of opportunity.” When it comes to storage unit break-ins, he indicated that choosing a good lock can be all it takes to keep your belongings safe.

As the image shows, the Blue Grass Police Department recommends a discus style padlock over a conventional style. The discus, or round-style, locks have no angular corners

Chief Jahns said police are watching for suspicious behavior at area storage facilities.

“If you get approached by one of us while at a storage unit in Blue Grass, you now know why,” he wrote in the Facebook post.

