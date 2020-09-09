A grand jury will soon hear case of Breonna Taylor’s killing

National-World

A grand jury has been empaneled to investigate the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky, two people close to the process told CNN.

The grand jury, which was empaneled this week, “will be hearing other criminal cases first to get their feet wet with the process and then hear the Taylor case,” a source close to the investigation told CNN on Wednesday.

Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT and aspiring nurse, was fatally shot after police broke down the door to her apartment while executing a late-night “no-knock” warrant in a narcotics investigation on March 13.

None of the police officers involved in the flawed raid have been charged with a crime. One officer involved was fired in late June, more than three months after the shooting.

The source told CNN that the grand jury is meeting at an alternate location because of safety concerns due to ongoing protests in Jefferson Square Park, which has been informally renamed as “Breonna Taylor Park.”

The grand jury is expected to eventually decide the fate of three officers who opened fire during the incident.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who is leading the investigation into Taylor’s death, tweeted Wednesday that “conflicting rumors and reports” circulating on a daily basis about the investigation don’t do anything to “advance justice.”

“My office is continually asked about a timeline regarding the investigation into the death of Ms. Breonna Taylor. An investigation, if done properly, cannot follow a specific timeline,” Cameron tweeted.

“When the investigation concludes and a decision is made, we will provide an update about an announcement,” Cameron wrote. “The news will come from our office and not unnamed sources. Until that time, the investigation remains ongoing.”

A representative for Taylor’s family said the attorney general had previewed the grand jury process during a meeting with the family last month.

“On August 12, at the meeting with Tamika Palmer’s family and her lawyers with Cameron’s office, Cameron told the family that once the FBI ballistic come back and they do re-interviews with witnesses that his office will put the case in front of Jefferson County grand jury,” said Christopher 2X, a community activist who is assisting Taylor’s mother Tamika Palmer.

Lonita Baker, an attorney representing the Taylor family in a wrongful-death lawsuit, said she has not been contacted by the attorney general’s office regarding the grand jury process.

Taylor was killed in the barrage of shots from the three officers, Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and officers Brett Hankison and Myles Cosgrove.

Mattingly’s attorney, Todd McMurtry, has previously defended his client’s conduct.

“Sgt. Mattingly was following orders of superior officers, was not involved in the planning process of the arrest, and at all times followed established police procedures,” McMurtry said.

CNN has reached out to the attorneys for Cosgrove and Hankison for comment.