AP News Digest 6 p.m.

US OPEN — Night session starts 7 p.m.

ELECTION 2020-QANON FUNDRAISER — Vice President Mike Pence and top officials from President Donald Trump’s campaign are slated to attend a Montana fundraiser next week hosted by a couple who have expressed support for the QAnon conspiracy theory, according to an event invitation obtained by The Associated Press and a review of social media postings. By Brian Slodysko and Michael Kunzelman. SENT: 640 words, photos.

TOP STORIES

TRUMP-POLITICS AS UNUSUAL-ANALYSIS — Americans are confronting questions they’re not used to asking: Can they count on an election every fourth November? Might the armed forces get involved? Will President Trump even leave the White House if defeated? Such concerns have long been foreign to the American experience, but Trump has forced people to consider them. An AP News Analysis by Calvin Woodward. SENT: 900 words, photos.

TRUMP-WOODWARD BOOK — President Donald Trump talked privately about the severity of the coronavirus threat even as he was telling the nation the virus was no worse than the seasonal flu and insisting the government had it totally under control, according to a new book by journalist Bob Woodward. By Kevin Freking and Zeke Miller. SENT: 960 words, photos, video, audio. With TRUMP-WOODWARD BOOK-VIRUS — Bob Woodward, facing criticism for only now revealing Trump’s early concerns about the coronavirus, says he needed time to be sure comments were accurate. SENT: 600 words, photos; TRUMP-WOODWARD BOOK-TIMELINE — What Trump said during the early months of the pandemic. UPCOMING: 990 words by 7 p.m., photos.

CALIFORNIA-WILDFIRES — Wildfires rage unchecked across parts of the western U.S. amid gusty and dry conditions, but forecasters say some weather relief is in sight that could help firefighters overwhelmed by the blazes. In California, winds stoke an unprecedented numbers of fires, while in Washington more acres burn in a single day than firefighters usually see all year. Fires also force people to flee in Oregon and Idaho. By Marcio Jose Sanchez and Brian Melley. SENT: 800 words, photos. With PACIFIC NORTHWEST-WILDFIRES — “Unprecedented” Pacific Northwest fires burn hundreds of homes. SENT: 920 words, photos.

HOMELAND SECURITY-WHISTLEBLOWER — An official at the Department of Homeland Security says he was pressured by agency leaders to make his intelligence reports reflect the priorities of the Trump administration. Brian Murphy says he was demoted for refusing to alter his reports on such matters as Russian interference in the election and the extent of the threat posed by white supremacists. By Ben Fox. SENT: 840 words, photos.

UNITED STATES-IRAQ — The United States will pull thousands of troops out of Iraq and Afghanistan by November, the top American commander for the Middle East says, as President Trump tries to make good on his campaign promise to get America out of “endless wars.” By National Security Writer Robert Burns. SENT: 920 words, photos.

ELECTION 2020-BIDEN — Joe Biden makes a direct appeal to blue-collar workers who might have voted Republican four years ago but now regret it. Biden is in Michigan talking to autoworkers as he attempts to rebuild the Democratic “blue wall” that crumbled four years ago and helped catapult Donald Trump to the White House. By Alexandra Jaffe and David Eggert. SENT: 1,010 words, photos. With ELECTION 2020-FACT CHECK — Trump is exaggerating his administration’s efforts to lower prescription drug prices; Biden is claiming too much credit for reviving the U.S. auto industry. SENT: 710 words, photos.

CLIMATE DISASTERS — A record amount of California is burning. The Atlantic’s 16th and 17th named storms are swirling, record early. Climate-connected disasters seem to be everywhere in the crazy year of 2020. But scientists say we’ll look back and say those were the days when disasters weren’t so wild. By Science Writer Seth Borenstein. SENT: 820 words, photos. With UN-CLIMATE — The world is getting closer to passing a temperature limit set by global leaders five years ago, the UN says. SENT: 730 words, photos.

WHAT WE’RE TALKING ABOUT

WILDFIRES-SMOKY SKIES — A pall hangs over much of northern California as wildfires rage in all directions, leaving the skies dark and orange. SENT: 640 words, photos.

US OPEN — Serena Williams moves closer to a record-tying 24th Grand Slam title by downing Tsvetana Pironkova in the U.S. Open quarterfinals. SENT: 750 words, photos. UPCOMING: Developing. Night session starts 7 p.m.

UTAH-POLICE SHOOTING-BOY — An advocacy group says a police shooting that wounded a 13-year-old autistic boy in Salt Lake City reveals shortfalls in the way officers respond to a mental health crisis. SENT: 500 words, photos.

JOE EXOTIC-PARDON REQUEST — A former Oklahoma zookeeper known as “Joe Exotic,” sentenced to 22 years in prison for his role in a murder-for-hire plot, formally requests a pardon. SENT: 240 words, photos.

TV-WALKING DEAD ENDS — The end is coming for “The Walking Dead,” but not until 2022. SENT: 150 words, photos.

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

VIRUS OUTBREAK — AstraZeneca’s suspension of final testing of its potential COVID-19 vaccine while it investigates a volunteer’s illness shows there will be “no compromises” on safety in developing the shots, the chief of the National Institutes of Health tells Congress, By Medical Writer Lauran Neergaard. SENT: 560 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CONGRESS — Top Senate Republicans offer pessimistic predictions for securing a bipartisan coronavirus relief package before the November election. SENT: 720 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEACHERS — The head of one of America’s largest teachers’ unions worries that the return to in-person classes will have a deadly impact across the U.S. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-POPE — Pope Francis wears a face mask and uses hand sanitizer as he appeals for the faithful to look out for the health of others as well as themselves during the pandemic. SENT: 290 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ASIA — India adds another 89,706 coronavirus cases to the second-highest tally in the world. SENT: 340 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LIVES LOST-AUNTIE LYDIA — Lives Lost: Beloved aunt would ask: “Where’s the party?” SENT: 990 words, photos.

MORE ON POLITICS

ELECTIONS 2020-TRUMP FUNDRAISING — President Trump and Republicans jointly raised $210 million in August, a robust sum but one that was still dwarfed by the record $364.5 million raised by Democrats and their nominee, Joe Biden. SENT: 970 words, photos. With ELECTION 2020-TRUMP-NEVADA — Trump plans to travel to Nevada this weekend, though large airport rallies initially set for Las Vegas and Reno appear to have been scuttled. SENT: 700 words, photos.

ELECTION 2020-HARRIS’ FAITH MESSAGE — As Joe Biden’s campaign launched its Catholic voter outreach effort last week, the Trump campaign sought to portray running mate Kamala Harris as “anti-Catholic.” SENT: 900 words, photos.

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

TRUMP-POSTMASTER GENERAL — Delivery of mail-order prescription drugs was delayed significantly this summer after the new postmaster general ordered major changes in Postal Service operations, a report by Senate Democrats finds. SENT: 920 words, photos.

ELECTION 2020-SUPREME COURT JUSTICES — President Trump is adding 20 names to a list of Supreme Court candidates that he’s pledged to choose from if he has future vacancies to fill. The list includes Republican Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Tom Cotton of Arkansas. SENT: 1,060 words, photos.

TRUMP-COLUMNIST LAWSUIT — Attorney General William Barr is defending the Justice Department’s move to intervene in a defamation lawsuit against President Trump. But experts are questioning the federal government’s effort to protect the president from damages arising from a private dispute. SENT: 990 words, photos.

COLLEGES-FREE SPEECH — The Trump administration moves forward with a policy that expands protections for religious groups on college campuses and threatens to cut federal education funding to colleges that violate free speech rules. SENT: 680 words, photo.

NORWAY TRUMP-NOBEL — A far-right Norwegian lawmaker nominates President Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in the Middle East. SENT: 240 words, photo.

NATIONAL

2020 COLLEGE-CENSUS -TOWNS — Officials in college towns all over the U.S. are fretting that off-campus students are being counted in places other than the communities where their schools are located. SENT: 930 words, photos.

SEXUAL MISCONDUCT-DOCTOR CHARGED — A former New York gynecologist accused of sexually abusing more than two dozen patients, including the wife of former presidential candidate Andrew Yang, now faces federal charges. SENT: 640 words.

RACIAL INJUSTICE HARVARD-REPORT — Researchers at Harvard Law School find racial disparities across court system. SENT: 500 words.

INTERNATIONAL

GREECE-MIGRANT-CAMP-BLAZE — A fire sweeps through a notoriously crowded refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos, leaving thousands in need of emergency shelter. SENT: 790 words, photos. With GREECE-WILDFIRES — Wildfire near Athens forces home evacuations. SENT: 300 words, photos.

AFGHANISTAN — A bombing in the Afghan capital targets the convoy of the country’s first vice president, who suffers minor injuries in the attack that kills 10 people. SENT: 700 words, photos.

OBIT-SOUTH AFRICA-BIZOS — Anti-apartheid crusader and Nelson Mandela’s personal lawyer George Bizos has died at 92, his family says. SENT: 270 words, photos.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

AMAZON-HIRING — In the latest sign of how it’s prospering while others are faltering during the pandemic, Amazon says it is seeking to bring aboard 33,000 people for corporate and tech roles in the next few months. SENT: 450 words, photo.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Wall Street snaps back to life, recovering from its worst stretch of losses in months, as the bloodletting for big technology stocks comes to at least a temporary halt. SENT: 770 words, photos.

HEALTH/SCIENCE

YOUTH VAPING — Vaping rates among U.S. teenagers fell dramatically this year, according to a federal report. The drop comes in the wake of last year’s outbreak of vaping-related illnesses and deaths. SENT: 660 words, photos. With VAPING VETO-FLORIDA —Florida governor vetoes bill because of liquid nicotine ban. SENT: 220 words, photo.

SPORTS

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPORTS BETTING — There’s a new factor in play for gamblers looking to bet on football this fall. They’re taking the coronavirus into account before plunking down their cash. SENT: 850 words, photos.

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

OSCARS-INCLUSION INITIATIVE — For good or ill, the new Oscars best picture inclusion standards became a trending topic on social media as soon as they were announced. By Film Writer Lindsey Bahr. SENT: 770 words, photos.

KEVIN HART-MDA TELETHON — Kevin Hart will host the return of a popular telethon once spearheaded by the late Jerry Lewis to fight muscular dystrophy. SENT: 400 words, photo.

