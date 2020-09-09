National-World

Associated Press Daybook-Wednesday-Agencies for Wednesday, Sep. 09.

——————–

Wednesday, Sep. 09 8:00 AM FDA Orthopaedic and Rehabilitation Devices Panel of the Medical Devices Advisory Committee meeting concludes – Food and Drug Administration Orthopaedic and Rehabilitation Devices Panel of the Medical Devices Advisory Committee virtual meeting concludes

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-16436, https://twitter.com/US_FDA

Contacts: FDA press, fdaoma@fda.hhs.gov, 1 301 796 4540

Webcast link for Day 2: http://fda.yorkcast.com/webcast/Play/0e1b175674de4b1e8a4675cf5096aa601d

——————–

Wednesday, Sep. 09 – Thursday, Sep. 10 8:45 AM NOAA Atlantic Highly Migratory Species Advisory Panel meeting – National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Atlantic Highly Migratory Species Advisory Panel meeting, via conference call and webinar

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-17636, https://twitter.com/NOAA

Contacts: Peter Cooper, NOAA, 1 301 427 8503

Conference call and webinar access information are available at: https://www.fisheries.noaa.gov/event/september-2020-hms-advisory-panel-meeting

——————–

——————–

Wednesday, Sep. 09 8:55 AM Department of Defense Reserve Forces Policy Board Federal Advisory Committee meeting, via teleconference

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-17888, https://twitter.com/DeptofDefense

Contacts: DoD press, 1 703 697 5131

——————–

——————–

Wednesday, Sep. 09 9:00 AM Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ICD-10 Coordination and Maintenance Committee meeting concludes

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-16000, https://twitter.com/CDCgov

Contacts: CDC press, media@cdc.gov, 1 404 639 3286

——————–

——————–

Wednesday, Sep. 09 – Saturday, Sep. 12 9:30 AM Advisory Committee on Reactor Safeguards meetings, held virtually

Weblinks: http://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-19408, https://twitter.com/NRCgov

Contacts: NRC Office of Public Affairs, 1 301 415 8200

——————–

Wednesday, Sep. 09 9:30 AM Department of Veterans Affairs Special Medical Advisory Group meeting

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-18814, https://twitter.com/DeptVetAffairs

Contacts: VA media relations, VAPublicAffairs@va.gov, 1 202 461 7600

Join by phone: 404.397.1596 Access Code: 1999272338# * Join via Webex (please contact POC below for assistance connecting): https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/j.php?MTID=md4560dd7a25a43364da73e96187980cf

——————–

——————–

Wednesday, Sep. 09 10:00 AM Export-Import Bank of the United States Board of Directors open meeting, via teleconference

Weblinks: http://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-19458, https://twitter.com/EximBankUS

Contacts: Ex-Im Bank press, 1 202 565 3200

——————–

Wednesday, Sep. 09 10:00 AM Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council Appraisal Subcommittee meeting, via webcast

Weblinks: http://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-19184

Contacts: FFIEC Appraisal Subcommittee , 1 202 289 2735

——————–

Wednesday, Sep. 09 11:30 AM Bureau of Industry and Security Transportation and Related Equipment Technical Advisory Committee meeting, via teleconference

Weblinks: http://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-18625, https://twitter.com/BISgov

Contacts: Yvette Springer , Bureau of Industry and Security, Yvette.Springer@bis.doc.gov

——————–

Wednesday, Sep. 09 – Thursday, Sep. 10 12:00 PM HHS PACCARB virtual meeting – Department of Health and Human Services Presidential Advisory Council on Combating Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria (PACCARB) meeting, via WebEx and teleconference

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-16547, https://twitter.com/HHSgov

Contacts: HHS press, media@hhs.gov, 1 202 690 6343, https://twitter.com/SpoxHHS

The meeting will be open to the public via webex and teleconference; a pre-registered public comment session will be held during the meeting. Pre-registration is required for members of the public who wish to attend the meeting via webex/teleconference. Individuals who wish to send in their pre-recorded or written public comments should send an email to CARB@hhs.gov. Registration information is available on the website http://www.hhs.gov/paccarb and must be completed by September 2, 2020. Additional information about registering for the meeting and providing public comment can be obtained at http://www.hhs.gov/paccarb on the Meetings page

——————–

Wednesday, Sep. 09 1:00 PM Internal Revenue Service Taxpayer Advocacy Panel’s Notices and Correspondence Project Committee meeting

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-17665, https://twitter.com/IRSnews

Contacts: IRS media relations, 1 202 622 4000

——————–

Wednesday, Sep. 09 – Thursday, Sep. 10 1:00 PM Employment and Training Administration Workforce Information Advisory Council meeting continues, held virtually

Weblinks: http://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-18480

Contacts: Steven Rietzke, Employment and Training Administration, 1 202 693 3912

——————–

Wednesday, Sep. 09 2:00 PM SEC Closed Meeting

Location: U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, 100 F St NE, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.sec.gov/news/upcoming-events, https://twitter.com/SEC_News

Contacts: SEC public affairs, news@sec.gov, 1 202 551 4120

——————–

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 10 8:45 AM NOAA Atlantic Highly Migratory Species Advisory Panel meeting concludes – National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Atlantic Highly Migratory Species Advisory Panel meeting concludes, via conference call and webinar

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-17636, https://twitter.com/NOAA

Contacts: Peter Cooper, NOAA, 1 301 427 8503

Conference call and webinar access information are available at: https://www.fisheries.noaa.gov/event/september-2020-hms-advisory-panel-meeting

——————–

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 10 9:00 AM Farm Credit Administration Board meeting, held virtually

Weblinks: http://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-19494

Contacts: Dale Aultman, FCA, 1 703 883 4009

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 10 – Friday, Sep. 11 9:00 AM FDA advisory committees joint meeting – FDA Drug Safety and Risk Management Advisory Committee and Anesthetic and Analgesic Drug Products Advisory Committee joint meeting, via teleconference

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-18752, https://twitter.com/US_FDA

Contacts: FDA press, fdaoma@fda.hhs.gov, 1 301 796 4540

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 10 – Saturday, Sep. 12 9:35 AM Advisory Committee on Reactor Safeguards meetings continue, held virtually

Weblinks: http://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-19408, https://twitter.com/NRCgov

Contacts: NRC Office of Public Affairs, 1 301 415 8200

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 10 – Friday, Sep. 11 10:30 AM National Science Foundation Advisory Committee for Polar Programs virtual meeting

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-17277, https://twitter.com/NSF

Contacts: NSF press, media@nsf.gov, 1 703 292 7090

——————–

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 10 11:00 AM Internal Revenue Service Taxpayer Advocacy Panel’s Special Projects Committee meeting

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-17664, https://twitter.com/IRSnews

Contacts: IRS media relations, 1 202 622 4000

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 10 – Friday, Sep. 11 11:00 AM Environmental Protection Agency Farm, Ranch, and Rural Communities Advisory Committee virtual public meeting

Weblinks: http://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-18398, https://twitter.com/EPA

Contacts: EPA press, press@epa.gov, 1 202 564 4355

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 10 11:00 AM NIH National Institute on Drug Abuse National Advisory Council on Drug Abuse meeting

Location: National Institutes of Health, Rockville, MD

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-17817, https://twitter.com/NIHforHealth

Contacts: Christine Salaita, National Institutes of Health, Christine.Salaita@nih.gov, 1 301 435 1441

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 10 12:00 PM HHS PACCARB virtual meeting concludes – Department of Health and Human Services Presidential Advisory Council on Combating Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria (PACCARB) meeting concludes, via WebEx and teleconference

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-16547, https://twitter.com/HHSgov

Contacts: HHS press, media@hhs.gov, 1 202 690 6343, https://twitter.com/SpoxHHS

The meeting will be open to the public via webex and teleconference; a pre-registered public comment session will be held during the meeting. Pre-registration is required for members of the public who wish to attend the meeting via webex/teleconference. Individuals who wish to send in their pre-recorded or written public comments should send an email to CARB@hhs.gov. Registration information is available on the website http://www.hhs.gov/paccarb and must be completed by September 2, 2020. Additional information about registering for the meeting and providing public comment can be obtained at http://www.hhs.gov/paccarb on the Meetings page

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 10 1:00 PM Department of Veterans Affairs Veterans’ Family, Caregiver, and Survivor Advisory Committee virtual meeting

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-17478, https://twitter.com/DeptVetAffairs

Contacts: VA press, VAPublicAffairs@VA.gov, 1 202 273 6000

The public teleconference and access code is (404) 397-1496 access code 1997625835#

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 10 1:00 PM NASA Advisory Council Science Committee meeting, via telephone and WebEx

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-18646, https://twitter.com/NASA

Contacts: Karshelia Henderson, NASA Headquarters, khenderson@nasa.gov, 1 202 358 2355

This meeting will be open to the public telephonically and by WebEx only. You must use a touch-tone phone to participate in this meeting. Any interested person may dial the toll free number 1-888-469-3144 or toll number 1-517-308-9289, passcode 8932597, followed by the # sign, to participate in this meeting by telephone. The WebEx link is https://nasaenterprise.webex.com; the meeting number is 199 497 6344 and the password is SC@Sept2020 (case sensitive)

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 10 1:00 PM Employment and Training Administration Workforce Information Advisory Council meeting continues, held virtually

Weblinks: http://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-18480

Contacts: Steven Rietzke, Employment and Training Administration, 1 202 693 3912

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 10 1:00 PM National Archives and Records Administration Freedom of Information Act Advisory Committee meeting, held virtually

Weblinks: http://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-18681, https://twitter.com/USNatArchives

Contacts: National Archives media, public.affairs@nara.gov, 1 202 357 5300

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 10 1:00 PM Federal Aviation Administration Aviation Rulemaking Advisory Committee virtual meeting

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-14792, https://twitter.com/FAANews

Contacts: FAA press, 1 202 267 3883

The meeting will be held virtually. Members of the public who wish to observe the meeting must RSVP by emailing 9-awa-arac@faa.gov

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 10 2:00 PM Surface Transportation Board National Grain Car Council meeting, via Zoom

Weblinks: http://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-18631

Contacts: Michael Small, STB, michael.small@stb.gov, 1 202 245 0241; Michael Booth, STB, Michael.Booth@stb.gov, 1 202 245 1760;

——————–

——————–

Friday, Sep. 11 9:00 AM FDA advisory committees joint meeting concludes – FDA Drug Safety and Risk Management Advisory Committee and Anesthetic and Analgesic Drug Products Advisory Committee joint meeting concludes, via teleconference

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-18752, https://twitter.com/US_FDA

Contacts: FDA press, fdaoma@fda.hhs.gov, 1 301 796 4540

——————–

Friday, Sep. 11 – Saturday, Sep. 12 9:30 AM Advisory Committee on Reactor Safeguards meetings continue, held virtually

Weblinks: http://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-19408, https://twitter.com/NRCgov

Contacts: NRC Office of Public Affairs, 1 301 415 8200

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Friday, Sep. 11 10:30 AM National Science Foundation Advisory Committee for Polar Programs virtual meeting concludes

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-17277, https://twitter.com/NSF

Contacts: NSF press, media@nsf.gov, 1 703 292 7090

——————–

——————–

Friday, Sep. 11 11:00 AM Environmental Protection Agency Farm, Ranch, and Rural Communities Advisory Committee virtual public meeting continues

Weblinks: http://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-18398, https://twitter.com/EPA

Contacts: EPA press, press@epa.gov, 1 202 564 4355