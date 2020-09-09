National-World

Associated Press Daybook-Wednesday-Congress-Senate for Wednesday, Sep. 09.

——————–

Wednesday, Sep. 09 10:00 AM Senate Banking Committee remote hearing on Fed emergency lending facilities – Remote hearing on ‘The Status of the Federal Reserve Emergency Lending Facilities’, with testimony from Committee on Capital Markets Regulation President Hal Scott; The Real Estate Roundtable President and CEO Jeffrey DeBoer; and Howard University Professor of Economics / AFL-CIO Chief Economist William Spriggs

——————–

Wednesday, Sep. 09 10:00 AM Senate Judiciary Committee nominations hearing – Senate Committee on the Judiciary nominations hearing, to examine the nominations of Benjamin Beaton, to be U.S. District Judge for the Western District of Kentucky; Kristi Johnson and Taylor McNeel, both to be U.S. District Judge for the Southern District of Mississippi; Kathryn Mizelle, to be U.S. District Judge for the Middle District of Florida; and Thompson Dietz, to be a Judge of the U.S. Court of Federal Claims

Location: Rm 226, Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, DC

——————–

Wednesday, Sep. 09 10:00 AM Senate HELP Committee hearing on vaccines – Hearing on ‘Vaccines: Saving Lives, Ensuring Confidence, and Protecting Public Health’, with testimony from National Institutes of Health Director Dr Francis Collins; and U.S. Surgeon General Vice Adm. Jerome Adams

Location: Rm 430, Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, DC

——————–

Wednesday, Sep. 09 10:00 AM Senate Environment Committee hearing on Grizzly Bear State Management Act – ‘Successful State Stewardship: A Legislative Hearing to Examine S.614, the Grizzly Bear State Management Act’, with testimony from Crank Legal Group attorney Patrick Crank; F.H. Stoltze Land & Lumber Company Vice President and General Manager Chuck Roady; and University of California-Hastings College of the Law Distinguished Professor Emeritus John Leshy * Committee follows guidelines developed to protect the health of senators, staff, and the public, including maintaining six-foot social distance spacing in the hearing room and not allowing in-person visitors

Location: Rm 106, Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, DC

——————–

Wednesday, Sep. 09 10:00 AM Senate votes on judicial nominee – Senate convenes and proceeds to executive session to resume consideration of the nomination of Brett Ludwig to be U.S. District Judge for the Eastern District of Wisconsin

Location: U.S. Capitol, Washington, DC

The confirmation vote w/respect to the Ludwig nomination is expected to occur at 11:15 a.m. Following the cloture vote on the Jarbou nomination, the Senate will recess until 2:15 p.m. for the weekly conference meetings.

——————–

Wednesday, Sep. 09 11:00 AM Closed / Top Secret briefing on ‘Update on Eastern Europe’, given by Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun

Location: SVC-217, U.S. Capitol Visitor Center, Washington, DC

——————–

Wednesday, Sep. 09 3:00 PM Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on declassification policy – Hearing on ‘Declassification Policy and Prospects for Reform’, with testimony from Office of the Director of National Intelligence Information Management Office Acting Director Greg Koch and former Rep. John Tierney

Location: Rm 50, Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, DC

——————–

Wednesday, Sep. 09 3:30 PM Senate Governmental Affairs Committee nominations hearing – Nominations hearing considers John Gibbs to be Office of Personnel Management Director; and John Barger, Christopher Burnham, and Frank Dunlevy to be Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board members

Location: Rm 342, Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, DC

——————–

Wednesday, Sep. 09 3:30 PM Senate Veterans Affairs Committee hearing on Commander John Scott Hannon Veterans Mental Health Care Improvement Act – Hearing on ‘S.785: Leading the Way to Comprehensive Mental Health Care and Suicide Prevention for Veterans’, with testimony from The American Legion Health Policy Deputy Director Katie Purswell; Iraq & Afghanistan Veterans of America CEO Jeremy Butler; America’s Warrior Partnership President and CEO Jim Lorraine; and NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness Executive Director Matthew Kuntz * Committee follows guidelines developed to protect the health of Members, witnesses, staff, and the public, including maintaining six-foot social distance spacing in the hearing room and not accommodating visitors

Location: Rm 106, Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, DC

——————–

Wednesday, Sep. 09 3:30 PM Dem Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand outlines ‘key’ priorities for coronavirus relief – Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand outlines her ‘key’ priorities for coronavirus (COVID-19) relief to support families ‘that were left out of the recently introduced bill’, via video press conference. She also calls on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to ‘prioritize the needs of hard working Americans’ in the package being voted on this week

——————–

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 10 10:00 AM Senate Judiciary Committee Executive Business Meeting – Executive Business Meeting, with agenda including nominations of J. Philip Calabrese and James Ray Knepp II to be U.S. District Judges for the Northern District of Ohio; Aileen Mercedes Cannon to be U.S. District Judge for the Southern District of Florida; Toby Crouse to be U.S. District Judge for the District of Kansas; and Michael Jay Newman to be U.S. District Judge for the Southern District of Ohio

Location: Rm 325, Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC

