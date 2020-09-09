National-World

Associated Press Daybook-Wednesday-White House for Wednesday, Sep. 09.

———- PRESIDENT’S SCHEDULE ———-

Wednesday, Sep. 09 12:00 PM President Donald Trump receives his intelligence briefing

Location: The White House, 1600 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC

Closed press

Wednesday, Sep. 09 12:00 PM White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds on-camera press briefing

Location: The White House, 1600 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC

———- VICE PRESIDENT’S SCHEDULE ———-

Wednesday, Sep. 09 9:30 AM Vice President Pence’s daily schedule – Vice President Mike Pence departs Joint Base Andrews en route to Pittsburgh, PA (9:30 AM EDT, pool press), arriving at Pittsburgh International Airport at 10:30 AM EDT (pre-credentialed press). He participates in a conversation on the importance of life (12:00 PM EDT, pool spray) and a Susan B. Anthony List fireside chat (12:45 PM EDT, pre-credentialed media), both at Cornerstone Ministries Church, before delivering remarks at a Workers for Trump event at PennEnergy Resources, LLC, in Freedom, PA (3:00 PM EDT, pre-credentialed press). Afterwards, he departs Pittsburgh International Airport en route to Washington, DC (5:40 PM EDT, pool press), arriving back at JBA at 6:40 PM EDT (pool press)

Wednesday, Sep. 09 12:00 PM Vice President Mike Pence visits Pennsylvania – Vice President Mike Pence visits Pennsylvania for a bus tour, beginning in Murrysville, where he visits Cornerstone Ministries Church and participates in a roundtable discussion on the importance of life with anti-abortion advocates (12:00 PM EDT) and a ‘fireside chat’ (12:45 PM EDT) * He also visits PennEnergy Resources in Freedom for a ‘Workers for Trump’ event (3:00 PM EDT)

Pence arrives in Pennsylvania at Pittsburgh International Airport, 300 Mustang Drive & Tanker Road, Coraopolis (10:30 AM EDT).

Wednesday, Sep. 09 3:00 PM Workers for Trump event with Vice President Pence in Pennsylvania – Workers for Trump event with Vice President Mike Pence in Pennsylvania, featuring remarks focusing on ‘American energy independence, fracking, and Pennsylvania energy jobs’

Location: PennEnergy Resources, Freedom, PA

Doors open at 2:30 PM * Air Force Two arrives at Wilkes Barre/Scranton International Airport Cargo Building at 3:50 PM EDT

———- STATE DEPARTMENT ———-

Wednesday, Sep. 09 7:15 AM Secretary of State Pompeo participates in ASEAN-related ministerial meetings – Secretary of State Mike Pompeo participates in virtual East Asia Summit (EAS) Foreign Ministers’ meeting (7:15 AM EDT) and in U.S.-ASEAN Ministerial meeting (9:00 PM EDT)

Location: State Department, Washington, DC

Wednesday, Sep. 09 7:15 AM Secretary of State Pompeo’s daily schedule – Secretary of State Mike Pompeo participates in the virtual East Asia Summit Ministerial (7:15 AM EDT, closed press), delivers remarks virtually to the Committee to Unleash Prosperity (10:30 AM EDT, closed press), holds a town hall meeting on the Report of the Commission on Unalienable Rights (1:00 PM EDT, closed press), and participates in the Virtual U.S.-ASEAN Ministerial (9:00 PM EDT, closed press), all from the State Department

Location: State Department, Washington, DC

Wednesday, Sep. 09 10:30 AM Secretary of State Pompeo speaks to the Committee to Unleash Prosperity – Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivers remarks virtually to the Committee to Unleash Prosperity (10:30 AM EDT). Later, he holds a town hall meeting on the report of the Commission on Unalienable Rights (1:00 PM EDT)

Wednesday, Sep. 09 2:00 PM USAID Acting Administrator Barsa participates in IDF Corporation Board meeting – USAID Acting Administrator John Barsa participates in virtual International Development Finance Corporation Board Meeting

Closed press

Wednesday, Sep. 09 3:00 PM Under Secretary of State Krach chairs IDF Corporation Board meeting – Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Keith Krach chairs a virtual International Development Finance Corporation Board Meeting

Closed press

———- ECONOMIC RELEASES ———-

Wednesday, Sep. 09 7:00 AM MBA Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey

Wednesday, Sep. 09 10:00 AM Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey

Wednesday, Sep. 09 4:30 PM API Weekly Statistical Bulletin

———- PRESIDENT’S SCHEDULE ———-

Thursday, Sep. 10 7:00 PM President Donald Trump delivers remarks in Freeland, MI

Location: Freeland, MI

———- VICE PRESIDENT’S SCHEDULE ———-

UPDATED EVENT: Thursday, Sep. 10 2:05 PM Vice President Mike Pence speaks to Virginia Military Institute cadets – Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks to cadets at the Virginia Military Institute – the oldest state-supported military college in the U.S.

Location: Cameron Hall – Virginia Military Institute, 401 N Main St, Lexington, VA

For remarks: 8:40am-9:00am: Media call time and pre-set for video cameras, tripods and Satellite Trucks; 9:00am-11:30am: Access closed to press; 12:45pm-1:00pm: Media reentrance and media call time for print reporters and still photographers; 2:05pm: Vice President Remarks by Vice President Pence * For Marine Two arrival at Moody Hall, 304 Letcher Ave, Lexington: 11:25am-11:45am: Media call time and pre-set for video cameras, tripods, and satellite trucks; 11:45am-12:45pm: Access closed to press. 12:45pm-1:00pm: Media reentrance and media call time for print reporters and still photographers. 1:35pm: Marine Two arrival

———- ECONOMIC RELEASES ———-

Thursday, Sep. 10 8:30 AM PPI

Thursday, Sep. 10 10:00 AM Primary Mortgage Market Survey

Thursday, Sep. 10 10:00 AM Monthly Wholesale Trade

Thursday, Sep. 10 10:30 AM EIA Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report

Thursday, Sep. 10 11:00 AM EIA Weekly Petroleum Status Report

Thursday, Sep. 10 4:30 PM Money Stock Measures

Thursday, Sep. 10 4:30 PM Foreign Central Bank Holdings

Thursday, Sep. 10 4:30 PM Federal Discount Window Borrowings

———- PRESIDENT’S SCHEDULE ———-

Friday, Sep. 11 9:45 AM 9/11 anniversary marked at Flight 93 National Memorial in Pennsylvania, with First Couple among attendees – Flight 93 National Memorial September 11 Observance, hosted by the National Park Service, the Families of Flight 93, Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial, and National Park Foundation on the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks. Traditional ceremony has been shortened to a 20-minute ‘Moment of Remembrance’ due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, with each of the passengers’ and crew members’ names read aloud with the ringing of the Bells of Remembrance to observe the exact moment United Airlines Flight 93 crashed (10:03 AM EDT). Attendees include President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump * Memorial marks the site in Pennsylvania where the flight was downed in a field in 2001 after militants linked to al-Qaida had already crashed planes into the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon in Virginia. All 40 passengers and crew members were killed during an attempt to retake control of the plane from hijackers * Joe Biden is also marking the anniversary in Shanksville, PA, today

Location: Flight 93 National Memorial, Stoystown, PA

For Air Force 1 arrival at John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport, 292 Aviation Dr, Bldg 92, Johnstown (9:00 AM EDT)

Friday, Sep. 11 President Trump awards Medal of Honor – President Donald Trump awards Medal of Honor to Sgt. Maj. Thomas Payne, for conspicuous gallantry in Iraq in October 2015, when – as a sergeant 1st class – he led a combined assault team that cleared two buildings and rescued 75 hostages, including repeatedly entering a burning building under enemy automatic weapon fire to cut a series of locks on an armored door

Location: The White House, 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC

———- VICE PRESIDENT’S SCHEDULE ———-

Friday, Sep. 11 8:30 AM 9/11 Memorial & Museum September 11 Commemoration Ceremony attended by Second Couple – September 11 Commemoration Ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum in New York, attended by Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence, honoring the 2,983 men, women, and children killed in the attacks at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and aboard Flight 93 in 2001 and in the 1993 WTC bombing. Ceremony begins with moment of silence to mark the time American Airlines Flight 11 struck the North Tower (8:46 AM EDT), with further moments of silence held to observe the time United Airlines Flight 175 struck the South Tower (9:03 AM EDT), American Airlines Flight 77 struck the Pentagon (9:37 AM EDT), the fall of the South Tower (9:59 AM EDT), the time United Airlines Flight 93 crashed in Pennsylvania (10:03 AM EDT), and the fall of the North Tower (10:28 AM EDT) * Due to coronavirus (COVID-19) social distancing restrictions, the names of victims are not read out in person by family members, with recorded readings from the Museum’s ‘In Memoriam’ exhibition used in their place

Location: National September 11 Memorial & Museum, New York, NY

Friday, Sep. 11 Second Couple at Tunnel to Towers Foundation ‘Reading of the Names’ memorial ceremony on 9/11 – Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation ‘Reading of the Names’ memorial ceremony marking the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, featuring Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence * Foundation announced an independent memorial ceremony after the National September 11 Memorial & Museum announced that the traditional reading of the names by victims’ family members would not happen at their ceremony this year due to coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns

Location: New York, NY

———- FIRST LADY’S SCHEDULE ———-

Friday, Sep. 11 9:45 AM 9/11 anniversary marked at Flight 93 National Memorial in Pennsylvania, with First Couple among attendees – Flight 93 National Memorial September 11 Observance, hosted by the National Park Service, the Families of Flight 93, Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial, and National Park Foundation on the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks. Traditional ceremony has been shortened to a 20-minute ‘Moment of Remembrance’ due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, with each of the passengers’ and crew members’ names read aloud with the ringing of the Bells of Remembrance to observe the exact moment United Airlines Flight 93 crashed (10:03 AM EDT). Attendees include President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump * Memorial marks the site in Pennsylvania where the flight was downed in a field in 2001 after militants linked to al-Qaida had already crashed planes into the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon in Virginia. All 40 passengers and crew members were killed during an attempt to retake control of the plane from hijackers * Joe Biden is also marking the anniversary in Shanksville, PA, today

Location: Flight 93 National Memorial, Stoystown, PA

For Air Force 1 arrival at John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport, 292 Aviation Dr, Bldg 92, Johnstown (9:00 AM EDT)

———- SECOND LADY’S SCHEDULE ———-

Friday, Sep. 11 8:30 AM 9/11 Memorial & Museum September 11 Commemoration Ceremony attended by Second Couple – September 11 Commemoration Ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum in New York, attended by Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence, honoring the 2,983 men, women, and children killed in the attacks at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and aboard Flight 93 in 2001 and in the 1993 WTC bombing. Ceremony begins with moment of silence to mark the time American Airlines Flight 11 struck the North Tower (8:46 AM EDT), with further moments of silence held to observe the time United Airlines Flight 175 struck the South Tower (9:03 AM EDT), American Airlines Flight 77 struck the Pentagon (9:37 AM EDT), the fall of the South Tower (9:59 AM EDT), the time United Airlines Flight 93 crashed in Pennsylvania (10:03 AM EDT), and the fall of the North Tower (10:28 AM EDT) * Due to coronavirus (COVID-19) social distancing restrictions, the names of victims are not read out in person by family members, with recorded readings from the Museum’s ‘In Memoriam’ exhibition used in their place

Location: National September 11 Memorial & Museum, New York, NY

Friday, Sep. 11 Second Couple at Tunnel to Towers Foundation ‘Reading of the Names’ memorial ceremony on 9/11 – Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation ‘Reading of the Names’ memorial ceremony marking the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, featuring Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence * Foundation announced an independent memorial ceremony after the National September 11 Memorial & Museum announced that the traditional reading of the names by victims’ family members would not happen at their ceremony this year due to coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns

Location: New York, NY

———- STATE DEPARTMENT ———-

Friday, Sep. 11 Secretary of State Pompeo participates in ASEAN-related ministerial meetings – Secretary of State Mike Pompeo co-chairs inaugural Mekong-U.S. Partnership Ministerial Meeting and launches the Mekong-U.S. Partnership with the foreign ministers of Cambodia, Laos, Burma (aka Myanmar), Thailand, and Vietnam plus the ASEAN secretary-general, and participates in the 27th ASEAN Regional Forum Foreign Ministers’ Meeting

———- ECONOMIC RELEASES ———-

Friday, Sep. 11 8:30 AM Real Earnings

Friday, Sep. 11 8:30 AM U.S. Weekly Export Sales – U.S. Weekly Export Sales Report, including Weekly Corn Export Sales, Weekly Soybeans Export Sales, and Weekly Wheat Export Sales

Friday, Sep. 11 10:00 AM Quarterly Services

Friday, Sep. 11 10:00 AM Online Help Wanted Index

Friday, Sep. 11 12:00 PM World Agricultural Supply & Demand Estimates – World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE), including Monthly Corn Stocks, Monthly Soybean Stocks, and Monthly Wheat Stocks

Friday, Sep. 11 2:00 PM Monthly Treasury Statement of Receipts and Outlays of the United States Government

