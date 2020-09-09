Here is the latest news from The Associated Press at 1:40 p.m. EDT

National-World

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new book reveals that President Donald Trump seemed to understand the severity of the coronavirus threat even as he was telling the nation that it was no worse than the seasonal flu and insisting that the U.S. government had it totally under control, According to Bob Woodward’s book, Trump told the journalist on Feb. 7: “You just breathe the air and that’s how it’s passed.” Trump is also quoted as saying, “It’s also more deadly than even your strenuous flu.” Trump told Woodward on March 19 that he deliberately minimized the danger, saying: “I wanted to always play it down.” Excerpts from the book were reported Wednesday by The Washington Post and CNN.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence and other top officials from President Donald Trump’s campaign are slated to attend a Montana fundraiser this month hosted by a couple who are adherents of the QAnon conspiracy theory. That’s according to an event invitation obtained by The Associated Press and a review of social media postings. The QAnon conspiracy theory centers on the baseless belief that Trump is waging a secret campaign against enemies in the “deep state” and a child sex trafficking ring run by satanic pedophiles and cannibals. The social media accounts of event hosts Caryn and Michael Borland show they have repeatedly shared QAnon memes, or retweeted posts from QAnon accounts.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security is defending his response to protests in Portland, Oregon, amid criticism that the agency overstepped its authority with a heavy-handed deployment that reflected the law-and-order election campaign of President Donald Trump. Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf says in a speech in Washington on Wednesday that the civil unrest in downtown Portland ranks among the top threats facing the United States, along with the COVID-19 pandemic, election interference and drug trafficking along the southern border.

DALTON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a Texas fugitive wanted in the shooting of a Georgia sheriff’s deputy was hauling explosives in a stolen trailer at the time of the shooting. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Wednesday that its bomb disposal unit will get rid of the explosives. Dalton Potter is still wanted in the shooting of Whitfield County Sheriff’s Deputy Darrell Hackney. A second Texas man, 47-year-old Jonathan Hosmer, was arrested Tuesday. Officers say 29-year-old Potter fired multiple times at Hackney on Monday in Dalton, Georgia. Hackney was struck, but his ballistic vest saved him.

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas man has been sentenced to two life terms plus 835 years in prison for the fatal shooting of an off-duty police officer in northeast Arkansas. Court documents show 27-year-old Demarcus Donnell Parker was convicted Tuesday by a Crittenden County jury of first-degree murder, illegally shooting a weapon from a vehicle and 21 related charges in the April 2018 shooting death of Forrest City officer Oliver Johnson. Prosecutors say Parker was shooting at rival gang members outside Johnson’s home in West Memphis when the officer was struck by a stray bullet. Investigators say Johnson was likely not the target.