Nevada families to receive payment to replace missed school lunches

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — Some Nevada families will receive a one-time payment after potentially missed school lunches due to COVID-19-related closures.

The Nevada Department of Welfare and Supported Services announced that the families of children who would have received free or reduced lunch if school were in session will receive a one-time refund for the cost of the lunches. Eligible children include those who received food through the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) and the School Breakfast Program (SBP).

The refund is coming from the Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer Program offered through the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

Families that receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) benefits will see a refund added to their current EBT card. All other eligible families will receive a new card via mail with funds already added to the card. Families do not need to apply to receive the benefit.

“The benefits will be released automatically based on enrollment in free or reduced price school nutrition services,” NDWSS administrator Steve Fisher said.

The one-time payments will be issued between Aug. 31 through Sept. 8.

