Raptors stay alive…Clippers need 1 more…Bolts beat Isles

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Kyle Lowry contributed 33 points, eight rebounds and six assists in 53 minutes as the Toronto Raptors outlasted the Celtics, 125-122 in double-overtime. Norman Powell finished with 23 points off the bench to help the defending champs force a Game 7 in the NBA’s Eastern Conference semifinals. Fred VanVleet had 21 points and OG Anunoby chipped in 13 with 13 rebounds.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers are one win away from their first trip to the Western Conference finals following a 96-85 victory over the Denver Nuggets in Game 4. Kawhi (kah-WY’) Leonard finished one assist shy of his first playoff triple-double, providing 30 points, 11 rebounds, four steals and two blocked shots. Los Angeles coughed up an early 18-point lead and was tied at 48 early in the third before the Clippers responded with a 21-5 run.

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Nikita Kucherov (KOO’-cheh-rahv) scored with just 8.8 seconds remaining to give the Tampa Bay Lightning a 2-1 win and a two-games-to-none lead in the NHL’s Eastern Conference final against the New York Islanders. Andrei Vasilevskiy (va-sih-LEHV’-skee) stopped 27 shots and was perfect after Matt Martin beat him 84 seconds into the game. Victor Hedman also scored for the Lightning, who are 12-3 in the postseason.

NEW YORK (AP) — It will be Serena Williams against Victoria Azarenka in an all-mom semifinal at the U.S. Open on Thursday. Williams fired 20 aces but had to rally to beat Tsvetana Pironkova (sveh-TAH’-nuh pih-RAHN’-koh-vah) 4-6, 6-3, 6-2. The unseeded Azarenka continued her recent resurgence with a 6-1, 6-0 rout of Elise Mertens.

NEW YORK (AP) — Second seed Dominic Thiem (teem) has earned the right to face No. 3 Daniil Medvedev in the U.S. Open men’s semifinals. Thiem advanced with a 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 victory over Alex de Minaur (mih-NAHR’). Medvedev beat longtime pal Andrey Rublev 7-6, 6-3, 7-6 in an all-Russian matchup.