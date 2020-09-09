Skip to Content
Serena, Medvedev advance…Brewers bury Tigers

NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams fired 20 aces but had to rally to beat Tsvetana Pironkova (sveh-TAH’-nuh pih-RAHN’-koh-vah) 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 and get to the U.S. Open semifinals. Williams trailed by a set and a break in the all-mom quarterfinal match before winning five straight games to take control. The 38-year-old Williams next faces the winnner of tonight’s quarterfinal match between No. 16 Elise Mertens or unseeded Victoria Azarenka.

NEW YORK (AP) — Third seed Daniil Medvedev beat longtime pal Andrey Rublev 7-6 (6), 6-3, 7-6 (5) in an all-Russian U.S. Open quarterfinal match. The 2019 runner-up hasn’t dropped a set in the tournament so far and never faced a break point against No. 10 seed Rublev. Medvedev also produced more than twice as many winners, 51-23.

DETROIT (AP) — Corbin Burnes tossed one-hit ball while striking out 11 over seven innings while the Milwaukee Brewers were crushing the Tigers, 19-0 in Detroit. The Brewers smacked five home runs and eight doubles for a team-record 13 extra-base hits in Milwaukee’s highest-scoring performance in a decade. Jedd Gyorko (JUR-koh) homered twice for the Brewers, who also received round-trippers from Jacob Nottingham, Ryan Braun and Tyrone Taylor.

UNDATED (AP) — Jalen Ramsey is becoming the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history after agreeing to a five-year, $105 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Rams. The extension includes $71.2 million, the most guaranteed money ever given to a defensive back. Ramsey will average $21 million per season, another record for a cornerback or safety.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The NBA’s board of governors and general managers will discuss a plan later this week to push the NBA draft back to Nov. 18. That’s according to a memo sent to teams, a missive that says the date is based on “initial conversations with the Players Association. The draft has been moved back once from June 25 to October 16.

The Associated Press

