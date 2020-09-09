Serena, Medvedev back in semis … Brewers pound Tigers 19-0

National-World

NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams hit 20 aces and came back to beat Tsvetana Pironkova in three sets to get to the U.S. Open semifinals. Williams won 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in a match that lasted more than two hours in an empty Arthur Ashe Stadium. Spectators are barred from the tournament this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Williams trailed by a set and a break but used a five-game run to turn the match around. She needs two more victories for her record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title. Williams will face Elise Mertens or Victoria Azarenka in the semifinals Thursday.

NEW YORK (AP) — 2019 U.S. Open runner-up Daniil Medvedev is back in the semifinals at Flushing Meadows for the second year in a row. The third-seeded Medvedev beat long-time pal Andrey Rublev 7-6 (6), 6-3, 7-6 (5) in an all-Russian quarterfinal. Medvedev has not dropped a set in the tournament so far and never faced a break point against No. 10 seed Rublev.

DETROIT (AP) — The Brewers pounded the Tigers with 5 homers and 8 doubles, delivering a 19-0 beat down in Detroit this afternoon. Corbin Burnes allowed one hit in seven innings in another outstanding performance, and the Milwaukee Brewers slugged their way to their highest run total in over a decade. Jedd Gyorko homered twice, and Jacob Nottingham, Ryan Braun and Tyrone Taylor also went deep for the Brewers.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Atlantic Coast Conference men’s basketball coaches are supporting the idea of having next year’s NCAA Tournament include all eligible teams in Division I… that’s 346 programs nationally. Multiple ACC coaches released statements saying an all-inclusive format would be an incentive for schools as they create the safest conditions possible for returning to play. Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski called the upcoming year “clearly an irregular season that will require something different.”

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos say they’re heartbroken over Von Miller’s season-ending ankle injury. But they’re insisting they’re not feeling sorry for themselves. Miller worked hard this offseason to pack on extra pounds of muscle and he was driven to make up for a subpar 2019 season. But Miller got hurt on the final play of an indoor practice and is seeking second and third opinions from surgeons before having the injured ankle tendon repaired. The Broncos say it’s up to all of them to make up for the loss of their superstar linebacker.