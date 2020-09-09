National-World

The Nation’s Weather for Thursday, September 10, 2020

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Showers and thunderstorms will continue to spread across

portions of the Southeast and mid-Atlantic tomorrow as a

surge of tropical moisture pushes inland from the Atlantic.

Elsewhere along the East coast, warm and humid conditions

are expected for many. A major storm system across the

center of the country that brought accumulating snow to the

Rockies and Front Range will continue to bring rain and

chilly weather across the Plains and Midwest. Some lingering

snow showers will continue to be possible across the central

Rockies. The West Coast will continue to remain warm, dry

and smoky as many wildfires continue to burn. Although it

won’t be quite as windy in many areas out West, firefighting

conditions will continue to be poor.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Wednesday 99 at Zapata, TX

National Low Wednesday 8 at Burgess Junction, WY

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather