The Nation’s Weather for Thursday, September 10, 2020
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Showers and thunderstorms will continue to spread across
portions of the Southeast and mid-Atlantic tomorrow as a
surge of tropical moisture pushes inland from the Atlantic.
Elsewhere along the East coast, warm and humid conditions
are expected for many. A major storm system across the
center of the country that brought accumulating snow to the
Rockies and Front Range will continue to bring rain and
chilly weather across the Plains and Midwest. Some lingering
snow showers will continue to be possible across the central
Rockies. The West Coast will continue to remain warm, dry
and smoky as many wildfires continue to burn. Although it
won’t be quite as windy in many areas out West, firefighting
conditions will continue to be poor.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Wednesday 99 at Zapata, TX
National Low Wednesday 8 at Burgess Junction, WY
