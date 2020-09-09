Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 p.m. EDT

National-World

HOMELAND SECURITY-PORTLAND PROTESTS

Top Homeland Security official defends response to protests

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security is defending his response to protests in Portland, Oregon, amid criticism that the agency overstepped its authority with a heavy-handed deployment that reflected the law-and-order election campaign of President Donald Trump. Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf says in a speech in Washington on Wednesday that the civil unrest in downtown Portland ranks among the top threats facing the United States, along with the COVID-19 pandemic, election interference and drug trafficking along the southern border.

AP-US-ELECTION-2020-QANON-FUNDRAISER

AP Exclusive: Pence to attend event hosted by QAnon backers

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence and other top officials from President Donald Trump’s campaign are slated to attend a Montana fundraiser this month hosted by a couple who are adherents of the QAnon conspiracy theory. That’s according to an event invitation obtained by The Associated Press and a review of social media postings. The QAnon conspiracy theory centers on the baseless belief that Trump is waging a secret campaign against enemies in the “deep state” and a child sex trafficking ring run by satanic pedophiles and cannibals. The social media accounts of event hosts Caryn and Michael Borland show they have repeatedly shared QAnon memes, or retweeted posts from QAnon accounts.

AP-US-UNITED-STATES-IRAQ

US withdrawing thousands of troops from Iraq and Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The top U.S. general for the Middle East says the Trump administration will pull thousands of troops out of Iraq and Afghanistan by November. Gen. Frank McKenzie says the number of troops in Iraq will drop this month from about 5,200 to 3,000. And he says troop levels in Afghanistan will shrink to 4,500 by November. The general made the comments during a visit to Iraq on Wednesday. This development comes during the later stages of President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign as he tries to make the case that he’s fulfilled promises of four years ago to bring U.S. combat troops home.

BC-US-CONGRESS-RETURNS

GOP proposes ‘targeted’ virus aid, but Dems say not enough

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the Senate will vote on a trimmed-down Republican coronavirus relief package, though it only has a slim chance of passage in the face of Democrats’ insistence for more sweeping aid. The Republican leader introduced a targeted proposal focused on health care, education and economic issues. McConnell is under pressure from GOP senators in tough reelection races. His move would clear the way for a Thursday test vote in which Democrats are sure to block the legislation. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer say the bill “doesn’t come close to addressing the problems and is headed nowhere.”

VIRUS OUTBREAK

NIH: Halted vaccine study shows ‘no compromises’ on safety

The National Institutes of Health director is telling Congress that AstraZeneca’s suspension of its COVID-19 vaccine study shows there will be “no compromises” on safety in developing the shots. AstraZeneca has put on hold its late-stage studies in the U.S. and other countries while it investigates if a British volunteer’s “potentially unexplained illness” is related to vaccination or a coincidence. NIH chief Dr. Francis Collins pledged that science will be behind decisions of if and when any COVID-19 vaccine is good enough for widespread use. AstraZeneca’s shot is one of three vaccines in late-stage testing in the U.S.

SEXUAL MISCONDUCT-DOCTOR CHARGED

NY doctor charged in serial sexual assaults on patients

NEW YORK (AP) — A former New York gynecologist accused of sexually abusing more than two dozen patients, including children and the wife of former presidential candidate Andrew Yang, now faces federal charges. The doctor, Robert A. Hadden, was charged with six counts of inducing others to travel to engage in illegal sex acts. The charges were announced Wednesday. Hadden had avoided prison time but surrendered his medical license in an earlier plea deal with state prosecutors. An attorney who has represented Hadden didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment. A news conference was planned by prosecutors.

POLICE OFFICER KILLED-ARKANSAS

Arkansas man gets 2 life terms, 835 years for killing cop

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas man has been sentenced to two life terms plus 835 years in prison for the fatal shooting of an off-duty police officer in northeast Arkansas. Court documents show 27-year-old Demarcus Donnell Parker was convicted Tuesday by a Crittenden County jury of first-degree murder, illegally shooting a weapon from a vehicle and 21 related charges in the April 2018 shooting death of Forrest City officer Oliver Johnson. Prosecutors say Parker was shooting at rival gang members outside Johnson’s home in West Memphis when the officer was struck by a stray bullet. Investigators say Johnson was likely not the target.

CALIFORNIA-WILDFIRES

Explosive wildfires across California stoked by fierce winds

SHAVER LAKE, Calif. (AP) — Wildfires are raging unchecked across parts of the western United States as winds sweep the region. More than 14,000 firefighters are on the lines California’s fires from the Sierra Nevada to the San Francisco Bay region and south to San Diego County. In Washington, more acres burned in a single day than firefighters usually see all year. Fires also have forced people to flee in Oregon and Idaho. A temperature plunge helped slow wildfires in the Rocky Mountains. The National Weather Service says critical fire weather conditions are continuing on Wednesday but winds will diminish by Thursday.

DEADLY FIRE-LAWSUITS

Judge: US park hasn’t shown enough done to inform of fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A judge has ruled that U.S. park officials have failed to show enough was done to keep the public updated as a deadly wildfire spread from Great Smoky Mountains National Park in 2016. The ruling Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Ronnie Greer in Knoxville keeps lawsuits over the blaze on track for a potential trial, though the U.S. Justice Department can still appeal. Greer denied the government’s motion to dismiss the case, writing that officials didn’t provide sufficient evidence to show they met obligations to notify park neighbors, visitors and local residents of fire management activities. The fire killed 14 people and caused an estimated $2 billion in losses.

BC-SCI-UN-CLIMATE

UN report: Increased warming closing in on agreed upon limit

The United Nations says the world is getting hotter and is getting close to passing one of the limits set by global leaders five years ago. Wednesday’s climate science update says the world is only a few tenths of a degree away from the goal of limiting warming to 2.7 degrees above late 19th century temperatures. If warming tops that mark, scientists say the risks of more harmful climate effects increase tremendously. The head of the World Meteorological Organization says we may reach that level of heat in a decade. The last five years have warmed tremendously compared to earlier.