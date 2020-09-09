Update on the latest sports

National-World

TENNIS-US OPEN

Williams wins US Open quarterfinal in 3 sets

NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams remains in line to tie Margaret Court’s record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles.

Williams fired 20 aces but had to rally to beat Tsvetana Pironkova (sveh-TAH’-nuh pih-RAHN’-koh-vah) 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 and get to the U.S. Open semifinals.

Williams trailed by a set and a break in the all-mom quarterfinal match before winning five straight games to take control.

The 38-year-old Williams will have about 24 hours to recover from a match that lasted over two hours. She next faces the winnner of tonight’s quarterfinal match between No. 16 Elise Mertens or unseeded Victoria Azarenka.

In Wednesday’s other quarterfinal action at Flushing Meadows:

— Third seed Daniil Medvedev beat longtime pal Andrey Rublev 7-6 (6), 6-3, 7-6 (5) in an all-Russian matchup. The 2019 U.S. Open runner-up hasn’t dropped a set in the tournament so far and never faced a break point against No. 10 seed Rublev. Medvedev also produced more than twice as many winners, 51-23.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Burnes Brewers blitz Bengals

DETROIT (AP) — In some respect, the Milwaukee Brewers wasted a great performance by Corbin Burnes. It turned out he didn’t need all that offense.

Burnes tossed one-hit ball for seven innings before the Brewers completed a 19-0 laugher over the Tigers. He struck out 11 in his third start without an earned run allowed.

It was the most runs for the Brewers since they scored 20 at Pittsburgh in 2010. Jedd Gyorko (JUR’-koh) homered twice, and Jacob Nottingham, Ryan Braun and Tyrone Taylor also went deep for the Brewers. Milwaukee also hit eight doubles to set a franchise record with 13 extra-base hits.

NBA PLAYOFFS

Celtics look to knock out champion Raptors in Game 6

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The season is on the line for the reigning NBA champions. The Toronto Raptors trail the Boston Celtics 3-2 in their Eastern Conference semifinal series and face a win-or-go-home Game 6 matchup Wednesday.

The Celtics controlled start to finish on the way to a 111-89 win in Game 5. Boston is 6-3 against the Raptors this season, with four of those wins coming by at least 15 points.

Also Wednesday night is Game 4 between the Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets, with the Clippers leading that Western Conference semifinal matchup 2-1.

NBA-DRAFT

NBA execs eye November draft

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The NBA’s board of governors and general managers will discuss a plan later this week to push the NBA draft back to Nov. 18. That’s according to a memo sent to teams, a missive that says the date is based on “initial conversations with the Players Association.

The draft has been moved back once from June 25 to October 16. The memo says the additional delay would also allow the league more time to conduct the pre-draft process, including a combine in some form.

NHL-STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

Islanders try to rebound from lopsided Game 1 loss to Lightning

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The New York Islanders face the Tampa Bay Lightning Wednesday night in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Islanders coach Barry Trotz says mental fatigue was a factor in New York’s 8-2 loss in the opener. The Islanders spent Sunday flying from Toronto to Edmonton a day after eliminating the Flyers in Game 7 of their second-round series. The Lightning led 3-1 before the Game 1 was 11 minutes old, and 5-1 through two periods.

MLB-NATIONALS-KENDRICK IL

Nationals put Kendrick on 10-day IL with strained hamstring

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Nationals have placed Howie Kendrick on the 10-day injured list because of a strained left hamstring.

Kendrick is batting .275 with two homers and 14 RBIs in 25 games this season. Last year, he was the MVP of the NL Championship Series and hit the go-ahead homer in Game 7 of the World Series.

NFL-NEWS

Jalen Ramsey gets record extension

UNDATED (AP) — Jalen Ramsey is becoming the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history after agreeing to a five-year, $105 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Rams.

The extension includes $71.2 million, the most guaranteed money ever given to a defensive back. Ramsey will average $21 million per season, another record for a cornerback or safety.

Los Angeles acquired Ramsey in a trade with Jacksonville midway through last season.

In other NFL news:

— 49ers linebacker Fred Warner took part in Wednesday practice after being taken off the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday. Receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk didn’t take part in the open portion of practice due to injuries. Their status remains in doubt this week heading into Saturday’s season opener against the Cardinals.

— The Vikings have placed defensive end Danielle Hunter on injured reserve, taking one of their most vital players out of action for the season opener against Green Bay and at least two more games after that. Hunter has not practiced with the team since training camp activities were first opened to reporters on Aug. 14. Coach Mike Zimmer has only described the unspecified injury as a “tweak.”

— Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier (shuh-ZEER’) has announced his retirement, nearly three years after a spinal injury put his career on indefinite hold. The two-time Pro Bowl selection required spine stabilization surgery after getting hurt against the Bengals in December 2017.

PGA-US OPEN-KOEPKA

Brooks Koepka out of US Open with lingering injury

MAMARONECK, N.Y. (AP) — Brooks Koepka (KEHP’-kuh) has pulled out of next week’s U.S. Open because of lingering pain in his left knee.

The two-time champion had played eight times in a 10-week span, including six in a row. He was trying to catch up from missing so much time from a knee injury suffered last October. It reached a point where he withdrew before the start of the FedEx Cup playoffs, ending his season in the hopes that time off would help.

Koepka won the U.S. Open in 2017 and 2018, and he was runner-up last year at Pebble Beach.

WWE-CONCUSSIONS LAWSUIT

Former WWE wrestlers’ lawsuit over brain damage is dismissed

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals court has dismissed a lawsuit filed by 50 former pro wrestlers who claimed World Wrestling Entertainment failed to protect them from repeated head injuries that led to long-term brain damage.

The 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals in New York City upheld a lower court ruling in 2018 that said the lawsuit’s claims were frivolous or filed too late.

Among the plaintiffs were Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka and Harry Masayoshi Fujiwara, known as Mr. Fuji. Their lawyer says they were posthumously diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy.