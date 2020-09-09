Update on the latest sports

National-World

TENNIS-US OPEN

Williams wins US Open quarterfinal in 3 sets

NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams hit 20 aces and came back to beat Tsvetana Pironkova (sveh-TAH’-nuh pih-RAHN’-koh-vah) in three sets Wednesday to get to the U.S. Open semifinals.

Williams won 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in a match that lasted more than two hours in an empty Arthur Ashe Stadium. She trailed by a set and a break but used a five-game run to turn the match around.

Williams, who turns 39 in less than three weeks, needs two more victories for her record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title. She’ll face either No. 16 Elise Mertens or unseeded Victoria Azarenka on Thursday. Their quarterfinal is scheduled for Wednesday night.

Two men’s quarterfinals are also on tap Wednesday. No. 2-seeded Dominic Thiem (teem), a three-time major runner-up, meets first-time Slam quarterfinalist Alex de Minaur, a 21-year-old Australian. No. 3 Daniil Medvedev, last year’s Open runner-up, plays No. 10 Andrey Rublev. All are seeking their first Grand Slam title.

The path to the men’s title is wide open after overwhelming favorite Novak Djokovic (NOH’-vak JOH’-kuh-vich) was disqualified Sunday for unintentionally hitting a line judge in the throat with a ball.

NBA PLAYOFFS

Celtics look to knock out champion Raptors in Game 6

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The season is on the line for the reigning NBA champion Toronto Raptors. They trail the Boston Celtics 3-2 in their Eastern Conference semifinal series and face a win-or-go-home Game 6 matchup Wednesday.

The Celtics controlled start to finish on the way to a 111-89 win in Game 5. Boston is 6-3 against the Raptors this season, with four of those wins coming by at least 15 points.

This is the fifth time that Boston has started a postseason run 7-2 or better through nine games; the other four instances were in 1961, 1964, 1969 and 1986, and the Celtics went on to win the NBA title in each of those seasons.

Also Wednesday night is Game 4 between the Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets, with the Clippers leading that Western Conference semifinal matchup 2-1.

NHL-STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

Islanders try to rebound from lopsided Game 1 loss to Lightning

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The New York Islanders face the Tampa Bay Lightning Wednesday night in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Islanders coach Barry Trotz says mental fatigue was a factor in New York’s 8-2 loss in the opener. The Islanders spent Sunday flying from Toronto to Edmonton, Alberta, a day after eliminating the Philadelphia Flyers in Game 7 of their second-round series. The Lightning led 3-1 before the Game 1 was 11 minutes old, and 5-1 through two periods.

The Lightning acknowledge they took advantage of a tired opponent but say they won’t have a similar edge for Game 2.

MLB-SCHEDULE

MLB observes Roberto Clemente Day

UNDATED (AP) — All Puerto Rican players are allowed to wear No. 21 Wednesday during Major League Baseball’s Roberto Clemente Day celebration.

The move to wear the number started with the Pittsburgh Pirates, where all the players and coaches will wear No. 21 against the White Sox Wednesday night. The Pirates and the family of the late Hall of Fame right fielder are hoping to spark a movement to get No. 21 retired throughout Major League Baseball, as MLB has done for Jackie Robinson’s No. 42.

Clemente, the 1966 NL MVP, was picked for 15 All-Star Games. He died in a plane crash on Dec. 31, 1972, following takeoff from Puerto Rico on a flight to deliver relief supplies to Nicaragua following an earthquake.

Major League Baseball home teams on Wednesday will honor their nominees for the Clemente Award, given annually during the World Series to a player who best represents baseball through character, community involvement, philanthropy and contributions on and off the field. Teams that are not home will honor their nominees when they return to their ballpark for their next home game.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— The slumping Yankees turn to rookie right-hander Deivi Garcia in the finale of a critical series against the Blue Jays. The 21-year-old Garcia is set for his third big league start — he overwhelmed the Mets in his debut but struggled against Baltimore in his second game. The Yankees have lost five straight and 15 of 20 to fall three games behind Toronto for second place in the AL East. Right-hander Tanner Roark is set to pitch for Toronto.

— Yu Darvish and Trevor Bauer pitch at Wrigley Field in a matchup of ace right-handers headed in different directions. Darvish, one of the front-runners for the NL Cy Young Award, is going for his eighth straight victory for the NL Central-leading Chicago Cubs. He has a sparkling 0.98 ERA during his winning streak. Bauer starts for the Cincinnati Reds. He was terrific at the beginning of the season, but he is 0-3 with a 4.08 ERA in his last three starts.

— The Atlanta Braves are scrambling for rotation help after losing yet another starter Tuesday. Right-hander Max Fried was an NL Cy Young Award contender before landing on the 10-day injured list with a left-side muscle spasm in his lumbar spine. Atlanta’s entire projected opening day rotation is now out, a list that includes Mike Soroka, Cole Hamels, Mike Foltynewicz (fohl-tih-NAY’-vihch) and Félix Hernández. Right-hander Tommy Milone will get the ball against Miami as Atlanta tries to maintain its place atop the NL East.

MLB-NATIONALS-KENDRICK IL

Nationals put Kendrick on 10-day IL with strained hamstring

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Nationals have placed Howie Kendrick on the 10-day injured list because of a strained left hamstring.

The move is retroactive to Sunday. The 37-year-old first baseman and designated hitter has missed the past three games for the 2019 World Series champions, who are in last place in the NL East.

Kendrick is batting .275 with two homers and 14 RBIs in 25 games this season. Last year, he was the MVP of the NL Championship Series and hit the go-ahead homer in Game 7 of the World Series to help the Nationals win the franchise’s first title.

NFL-NEWS

Jalen Ramsey gets 5-year, $105 million extension from Rams

UNDATED (AP) — Jalen Ramsey is becoming the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history after agreeing to a five-year, $105 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Rams.

The extension announced Wednesday includes $71.2 million, the most guaranteed money ever given to a defensive back. Ramsey will average $21 million per season, another record for a cornerback or safety.

Los Angeles acquired Ramsey in a trade with Jacksonville midway through last season, giving up two first-round draft picks. Ramsey had one interception in nine games with the Rams while earning his third straight Pro Bowl selection.

The Rams open their season Sunday night against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium, their new home.

In other NFL news:

— Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier (shuh-ZEER’) has announced his retirement, nearly three years after a spinal injury put his career on indefinite hold. Shazier required spine stabilization surgery after getting hurt in Cincinnati in December 2017. The two-time Pro Bowler became a source of inspiration during his rehab as he learned to walk again. The team placed him on the reserved/retired list during the offseason. The 28-year-old says he still loves football but is ready to begin the next chapter of his life.

PGA-US OPEN-KOEPKA

Brooks Koepka out of US Open with lingering injury

MAMARONECK, N.Y. (AP) — Brooks Koepka (KEHP’-kuh) has pulled out of next week’s U.S. Open next week because of lingering pain in his left knee.

The two-time champion had played eight times in a 10-week span, including six in a row, to try to catch up from missing so much time from a knee injury suffered last October. It reached a point where he withdrew before the start of the FedEx Cup playoffs, ending his season in the hopes that time off would help. But that wasn’t the case.

Koepka was replaced in the field by Paul Waring, the first alternate based on the Aug. 23 world ranking.

This will be the third major Koepka has had to miss with injury. He was not at the 2016 British Open because of an ankle injury, and he missed the 2018 Masters with a wrist injury.

Koepka won the U.S. Open in 2017 and 2018, and he was runner-up last year at Pebble Beach.

USGA-NORTH CAROLINA

USGA to create campus at Pinehurst; No. 2 gets 4 more Opens

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The United States Golf Association will move its equipment testing center and other offices to North Carolina as part of a $36 million investment within the iconic golfing village of Pinehurst. The association’s foundation and turfgrass management agency also will move from New Jersey to Pinehurst.

A visitor center and USGA satellite museum will be built in the village. The USGA also announced that it has awarded four additional men’s U.S. Opens to the Pinehurst No. 2 course through 2047. The association could receive over $21 million in government incentives as part of the relocation.

USGA headquarters will remain in Liberty Corner, New Jersey.

As part of the agreement, the association also announced it had awarded four additional men’s U.S. Opens to the Pinehurst No. 2 course in 2029, 2035, 2041 and 2047. The dates are described as an acceleration of the USGA’s strategy to stage the championship event more often at a handful of prestigious anchor courses.

WWE-CONCUSSIONS LAWSUIT

Former WWE wrestlers’ lawsuit over brain damage is dismissed

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals court has dismissed a lawsuit filed by 50 former pro wrestlers who claimed World Wrestling Entertainment failed to protect them from repeated head injuries that led to long-term brain damage.

The 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals in New York City upheld a lower court ruling in 2018 that said the lawsuit’s claims were frivolous or filed too late.

Connecticut-based WWE denied allegations that it failed to protect wrestlers from head trauma. Among the plaintiffs were Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka and Harry Masayoshi Fujiwara, known as Mr. Fuji. Their lawyer says they were posthumously diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy.