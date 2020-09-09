Wall Street-Heavily Traded

National-World

Here are the ten most active Big Board issues at this time

Slack Technologies Inc down 4.570 24.750

General Electric Co down .020 6.120

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust up 8.680 341.890

Ford Motor down .030 7.000

Bank of America Corp up .175 25.655

SPDR Financial Sector up .370 25.010

Carnival Corp paired stock down .540 17.750

Wells Fargo & Co down .155 23.815

Nokia Corp ADS rep. 1 share up .090 4.190

Direxion S&P 500 Bear 3x Shares down .471 5.549

The ten volume leaders on the NYSE MKT:

iBio Inc up .120 2.020

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd up .161 1.146

New Gold Inc up .065 1.845

B2gold Corp up .220 6.590

Taseko Mines Ltd down .005 1.105

iShares MSCI India Index Fund up .630 33.620

Credit Suisse High Yield Fund up .019 2.124

OncoCyte Corp unchanged 1.420

Galiano Gold Inc down .010 1.440

NovaGold Resources Inc up .390 11.040

And the ten most active issues in Nasdaq trading:

Apple Inc up 5.548 118.368

American Airlines Group Inc down .640 12.990

Tesla Inc up 22.067 352.277

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ down 2.740 24.190

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 up 9.130 279.080

Nikola Corp down 5.991 44.059

Advanced Micro Devices up 3.171 81.861

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc up 13.528 31.958

Trillium Therapeutics Inc up 3.679 13.139

ProShares UltraPro QQQ up 12.370 133.990