Williams wins US Open quarterfinal in 3 sets

NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams has pulled out another three-setter to reach the semifinals in an 11th consecutive U.S. Open appearance. Williams trailed by a set and a break against Tsvetana Pironkova (sveh-TAH’-nuh pih-RAHN’-koh-vah) before coming back to win 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in Arthur Ashe Stadium. Two more victories for Williams, and she will claim a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title. Pironkova wasn’t seeded at Flushing Meadows and isn’t even ranked. This was her first tournament of any sort in more than three years because she left the tour to become a mother.

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Jalen Ramsey is becoming the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history after agreeing to a five-year, $105 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Rams. The extension announced today includes $71.2 million, the most guaranteed money ever given to a defensive back. Ramsey will average $21 million per season, another record for a cornerback or safety. Los Angeles acquired Ramsey in a trade with Jacksonville midway through last season, giving up two first-round draft picks. Ramsey had one interception in nine games with the Rams while earning his third straight Pro Bowl selection.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Nationals have placed Howie Kendrick on the 10-day injured list because of a strained left hamstring. The 37-year-old first baseman and designated hitter has missed the past three games for the 2019 World Series champions, who are in last place in the NL East. Kendrick is batting .275 with two homers and 14 RBIs in 25 games this season. Last year, he was the MVP of the NL Championship Series and hit the go-ahead homer in Game 7 of the World Series to help the Nationals win the franchise’s first title. The move is retroactive to Sunday.

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals court has dismissed a lawsuit filed by 50 former pro wrestlers who claimed World Wrestling Entertainment failed to protect them from repeated head injuries that led to long-term brain damage. The 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals in New York City upheld a lower court ruling in 2018 that said the lawsuit’s claims were frivolous or filed too late. Connecticut-based WWE denied allegations that it failed to protect wrestlers from head trauma. Among the plaintiffs were Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka and Harry Masayoshi Fujiwara, known as Mr. Fuji. Their lawyer says they were posthumously diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The United States Golf Association will move its equipment testing center and other offices to North Carolina as part of a $36 million investment within the iconic golfing village of Pinehurst. The association’s foundation and turfgrass management agency also will move from New Jersey to Pinehurst. A visitor center and USGA satellite museum will be built in the village. The USGA also announced that it has awarded four additional men’s U.S. Opens to the Pinehurst No. 2 course through 2047. The association could receive over $21 million in government incentives as part of the relocation.