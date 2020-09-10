9/11 Anniversary, ADVISORY

National-World

The anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks is on Friday. Commemorations are planned in New York and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and at the Pentagon. The AP plans the following coverage. Find the latest plans on Coverage Plan.

THURSDAY:

SEPT 11 ANNIVERSARY: If a weary nation needed more proof the coronavirus pandemic has reshaped its rituals, America need look no further than the World Trade Center on Sept. 11. Because of the pandemic, the 19th anniversary of 9/11 will look and sound different this year. Even the Fire Department has urged members to stay away from observances. SENT: 1000 words, photos.

FRIDAY:

SEPT 11 ANNIVERSARY: Ceremonies in New York, Pennsylvania and at the Pentagon mark the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Many of the annual commemorations have been altered by coronavirus precautions. New York commemoration is from 7 a.m. to noon; Shanksville commemoration is from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Pentagon timing has not yet been announced. Set up story will move overnight with updates from various ceremonies.

SEPT 11 ANNIVERSARY-THE LATEST: Latest developments from various commemorations.

PHOTO:

The AP plans photo coverage on Friday from New York City commemorations at the National September 11 Memorial and a separate ceremony nearby Zucotti Park. Vice-president Mike Pence will attend both. Still photographers will also cover President Donald Trump and former vice-president Joe Biden at the commemoration in Shanksville. Timing of the visits TBD. Pool photos planned from Pentagon. Timing TBD.

VIDEO:

The following edits and lives are planned:

—9/11 Memorial & Museum Commemoration Ceremony . POOL FEED/NYC DMA RESTRICTED SEE SCRIPT of official 9/11 ceremony. Audio recording of the names of those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001 with pictures of 9/11 Memorial Plaza. No live reading of names due to COVID-19. Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen Pence, will attend. Live broadcast planned from 7 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Broadcast and online edits will be expedited.

—Tunnels to Towers Sept. 11 Memorial Ceremony with in-person reading of the names at Zuccotti Park separate and independent from the official ceremony at the Memorial Plaza. AP CAMERA. U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen Pence, will attend. Live broadcast planned from 7 a.m.-12 p.m. Broadcast and online edits will be expedited.

—Live coverage of President Donald J. Trump and Joe Biden’s attendance at the 9/11 commemoration/remembrance of Flight 93 in Shanksville, Pa. US POOL with livestream expected. Broadcast and consumer edits planned. Live broadcast planned from 8 a.m. to noon. Edits will be expedited.

—Pool coverage of Pentagon cermony. US Sept 11-Anniversary-Pentagon: AP will provide NR and CR edits of the Pentagon memorial service. The service will be a wreath laying ceremony. The first press event will be the unfurling of the American flag at 6:47AM ET. Additional times not yet announced.