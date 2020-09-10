A Louisiana officer is on leave and 2 others pulled from duty after a Black teen was arrested at a bowling alley

National-World

A Louisiana police officer was placed on administrative leave and two others pulled from duty after social media video surfaced of an arrest of a Black teenager over the weekend, according to the Lafayette Police Department and the child’s family’s attorney.

Lafayette police responded to the Acadiana Lanes bowling alley around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday night, police said in a news release. The names of the officers and teens involved were not released by police.

The attorney for the family of twin 16-year-olds, Jabari and Gerard Celestine, tells CNN that police were responding to reports of someone near the bowling alley with a gun. Neither teen had a gun, he said.

Ron Haley Jr. said his clients were waiting outside the bowling alley before going in, a requirement of Covid-19 measures in the state. Lafayette police officers approached Jabari, read him his rights and handcuffed him, Haley said.

Videos shared on social media do not fully show what happened next. In one, a teen, who Haley says is Gerard, is shown approaching an officer, who appears to push him. Another shows the officer appearing to push Gerard to the ground. Other videos appear to show an officer hitting the teen as they try to handcuff him.

Interim Police Chief Scott Morgan has ordered an investigation into the matter and placed one of the officers on administrative leave, the news release said. The two other officers involved will be temporarily pulled from regular duty pending the investigation, police said.

The police department would not give CNN any more information about the event pending the investigation, including why officers responded to the bowling alley or the names of the officers or juveniles involved.

Jabari was released without being charged, and Gerard was arrested on counts of interference, resisting arrest and battery of a police officer, Haley said.

Systemic racism in policing must stop, said Haley, who also represents the family of Trayford Pellerin, a Black man shot and killed by Lafayette police in August.

“There is a problem with systemic racism and bias in policing and how police treat young Black men,” he told CNN.

“First you have to be transparent. If you are a law enforcement officer, you have one of the only jobs in the country where it is legal in your job description to take away someone’s life, liberty and property. With that power, there must be transparency.”

“Police need to be held accountable,” community activist Tara Fogleman told CNN. “I am a White woman, but I have five Black children and nine Black grandchildren. That could have been my family.”

The police union did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment.